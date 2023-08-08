With fall just around the corner, the Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has a full schedule of new and returning classes as well as performances of 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Willy Wonka Jr.
‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
The next production at MTA is “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which tells the story of an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents competing for the spelling championship of a lifetime.
While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion!
For ages 14-18, auditions for “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” are Thursday, Aug.10. The tuition and costume fee for this product is $325, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Only 6-11 roles will be cast, so for those who really want the part, MTA is also hosting an audition prep workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
To learn more about the show or register for auditions, visit musicaltheatreofanthem.org/2023-spelling-bee. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 21-24.
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’
Another upcoming performance at MTA is Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr., a classic story of the famous chocolatier and the golden ticket winners who get to explore his fantastical factory.
Auditions are Aug. 12-13 for ages 6-18. Those auditioning should have about one minute of a song prepared to sing. The tuition and costume fee for Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. is $325, and everyone who auditions will be cast.
Performances will then take place Oct. 5-8. To learn more about the show or register for auditions, visit musicaltheatreofanthem.org/2023-willy-wonka-jr.
Fall Classes
Unless otherwise noted, classes start the week of Aug. 14. Some classes/workshops require registration, so be sure to check online for more details.
Weekly Improv Games:
4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays | Ages 9-16
In this interactive class, students will learn the skills of improvisation. Join MTA for some hilarity and fun with improv games and scenes — you won't want to miss out! Walk-ins are welcome for this class. Weekly Improv Games costs $225 for the complete, 23-week series or $10 a class for drop ins.
Weekly Acting Class:
5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays | Ages 7-14
Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? If so, register for MTA’a Acting Master Classes with the very talented Laura O'Meara! All levels are welcome to participate. The complete 23-week series costs $225, and walk-ins are also welcome for $10 per class.
Weekly Vocal Technique and Audition Prep Class:
6:45-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays | Ages 7-14
This class will consist of group musical theatre singing with harmony, dynamics, diaphragmatic breathing and more. Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions. The class costs $225 for the complete series of 23 weeks or $10 per class for drop-ins.
Weekly Dance Audition Prep Master Class:
8:15-9:15 p.m. Tuesdays | Ages 12-18
Taught by the fabulous Ms. Lyndsie Clymer, this course will help participants get ready for future MTA shows and improve their overall dance technique! This course will focus on the styles of jazz, ballet and tap. The complete 23-week series costs $225, and walk-ins are welcome for $10 per class.
Fall Intermediate/Advanced Drama Session:
Various dates | Ages 12-18
Intermediate/Advanced Drama Session ($250) will focus on dramatic improv with the culmination of an original Jim Gradillas and Michelle Marie Production. This non-musical, dramatic work will feature actors ages 12-18 who are interested in improving their acting technique while working on a production. Rehearsals will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16 through Sept. 27. Participants can then show off what they’ve learned with a performance, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11.
MTA’s Improv Squad and Improv Zone Fall 2023:
Join MTA Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:15 p.m. for Improv Auditions! Auditioners will have a chance to be cast in the Improv Squad or Improv Zone group that best fits their level/experience and will both be taught by MTA’s Improv Director, Jim Gradillas.
Classes meet Wednesdays from Oct. 18 through Nov. 22 (except for Oct. 25), with Improv Squad scheduled for 5:15 to 6:10 p.m. and Improve Zone scheduled for 6:15 to 7:10 p.m. Improv Squad and Improv Zone will join together for a performance Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
All auditions, classes, rehearsals and performances will take place at MTA, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem.
An award-winning nonprofit theater company, MTA aims to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so they can become artists, patrons and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity.
MTA’s principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.
For more information, visit MusicalTheatreofAnthem.org or call 623-336-6001.
