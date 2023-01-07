The MIM Music Theater has announced its Winter/Spring 2023 Concert Series from January through April and includes more than 40 concerts from multiple genres and features artists from around the world.
This season’s highlights include veteran rock group the BoDeans; Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies; Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard; and Blues Music Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Collier.
The Winter/Spring 2023 Concert Series also welcomes several artists who will perform at the MIM Music Theater for the first time. New artists include Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands, indie rockers the Magnetic Fields, renowned fiddler Michael Cleveland and Reunion!, a world-class jazz trio, consisting of Bruce Forman, Jeff Hamilton and John Clayton, performing on the original instruments of their musical mentors.
Concertgoers can also look forward to the return of several favorites to the MIM Music Theater, including Grammy-winning country icons Riders in the Sky, singer-songwriter Ron Pope, blues rock group Tommy Castro and the Painkillers and acclaimed traditional Irish folk band Altan.
“The lineup for the 2023 Winter/Spring Concert Series is truly spectacular,” said MIM Music Theater manager Patrick Murphy. “The MIM Music Theater draws out the breadth, depth and vitality of the world’s performers in ways that are incomparable, fostering an experience for audiences and artists alike that is filled with the joy of music.”
Circle of Friends members who give $250 or more enjoy exclusive member benefits, including advance purchase opportunities for concerts and invitations to concert series preview events with MIM’s artistic director. Members who give $500 or more annually also receive 10% off concert tickets.
The MIM aims to enrich the world by collecting, preserving and making accessible a variety of musical instruments and performance videos from every country in the world. MIM offers guests a welcoming and fun experience, incomparable interactive technology, dynamic programming and exceptional musical performances.
MIM fosters appreciation of the world’s diverse cultures by showing how humans innovate, adapt and learn from each other to create music—the language of the soul.
In addition to hosting performances by renowned artists, the MIM Music Theater introduces guests to emerging talents from around the world. Each performance is an extension of the museum’s exhibits ― showcasing the instruments, the people who play them and the musical language shared by all.
Winter/Spring 2023 Concert Series lineup
Special EFX Allstars
Saturday, Jan. 7, 7 and 9 p.m.
Extreme Acoustic Guitar with Bill Dutcher, Rick Cyge and Darin Mahoney
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.
Blind Boys of Alabama with special guest Charlie Musselwhite
Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona Musicfest | Young Musicians Winter Concert
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.
Davina and the Vagabonds
Sunday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tatiana Eva-Marie
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.
Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook with Billy Stritch
Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 and 9 p.m.
Michael Kaeshammer
Friday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 and 9 p.m.
Steven Page - formerly of Barenaked Ladies
Sunday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.
Gretchen Menn and Daniele Gottardo
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.
Legends of Hawaiian Music featuring Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono
Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.
BLKBOK
Friday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Paris Chansons
Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.
Leo Kottke
Sunday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
BoDeans
Friday, Feb. 10, 7 and 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 and 9 p.m.
The Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton celebrating Elvis Presley’s Records from Sun Studio
Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
DeVotchKa
Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland
Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 and 9 p.m.
Riders in the Sky
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
The Sadies
Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Mnozil Brass
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Pokey LaFarge
Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m.
MusicNova Orchestra Contrasts for Strings: Barber, Farina, Cohen
Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m.
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Monday, March 6, 7 p.m.
MIM and the Phoenix Chamber Music Society present: Curtis on Tour
Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.
Poi Dog Pondering
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Altan
Sunday, March 12, 6 and 8 p.m.
AJ Lee and Blue Summit
Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m.
RUNA
Thursday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Spyro Gyra
Friday, March 17, 7 and 9 p.m.
Walter Trout
Saturday, March 18, 7 and 9 p.m.
True Heart Troubadours | Tim O’Brien and Mary Gautheir
Sunday, March 19, 7 p.m.
The Magnetic Fields
Monday, March 20, 7 p.m.
Beth Orton
Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m.
Vanessa Collier
Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m.
Arizona Musicfest | Young Musicians Spring Concert
Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m.
Reunion! | Bruce Forman, Jeff Hamilton and John Clayton
Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
Steve Smith and Vital Information
Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m.
Classic Albums Live featuring Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.
The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin
Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m.
Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
Ron Pope
Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.
Morgan James
Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m.
This program schedule is subject to change. Additional artists will be added to the lineup throughout the season and will be announced at MIM.org.
