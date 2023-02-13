Hit the right notes with your sweetie this Valentine's Day at an intimate concert by legendary guitarist Esteban at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Esteban will perform twice at 6:30 and 9 p.m. At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. Join Esteban and Joy as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with many old favorites.
“I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience like no other where you’ll feel every note and strum of my guitar,” Esteban said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day memory you won’t soon forget.”
Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years.
With more than 1 million of his affordable, quality guitars and lessons in homes across the United States, Esteban has fulfilled his dream of every American household playing music together — including hundreds of thousands of children and adults who had never played before.
Tickets for this romantic concert range from $47 to $57 and are available at mim.org/events. The Musical Instrument Museum is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.