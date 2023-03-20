The Museum of Illusions opened March 11 in Scottsdale and will be permanently situated alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland in the Arizona Boardwalk.
This latest installment of Museum of Illusions in Scottsdale joins more than 35 locations worldwide in bringing experiential illusions and exhibits that will delight residents and visitors alike in the East Valley.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the Museum of Illusions to Scottsdale, which is an ideal city for such an engaging and new museum concept,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for LOL Entertainment, parent company of Museum of Illusions Scottsdale.
“This city has a buzzing scene and provides the perfect landscape for the expansion of the museum’s U.S. presence. We are confident that people of all ages will love seeing and experiencing the museum’s unique illusions, exhibits and immersive rooms.”
The Museum of Illusions offers visual and educational displays designed to tease the senses and bring out the playful side in guests of all ages. With more than 60 exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms and optical illusions, visitors will learn about vision, perception and the human brain, as well as experience firsthand the science of how the eyes can trick the mind.
Exhibits range from classics to the never-before seen. Guests will walk on walls in the Rotated Room, defy gravity in the Tilted Room and appear to grow and shrink in the Ames Room.
“While our museum certainly is visually engaging and has those photo-worthy moments, it is about so much more,” said Stec. “We’ve carefully and thoughtfully designed this museum to provide an educational experience that will leave guests feeling inspired long after they leave. We can’t wait to challenge minds and provide a hands-on, immersive experience for all ages.”
For more information on the Museum of Illusions, visit moiscottsdale.com.
