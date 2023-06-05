Learn about the recently developed “vibrating glove” and how it could improve symptoms and quality of life for those with Parkinson's Disease from the man who created it himself at an educational seminar hosted by the Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona (MDFA) on June 10.
The seminar, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fountain Hills Community Center, will be presented by Peter Tass, M.D., Ph.D., and Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente, M.D.
Tass, a professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, will present “The Vibrating Glove Can Control Parkinson’s Symptoms.” This session will discuss the new vibrating glove that he has developed to alleviate tremor, stiffness, abnormal walking, slow body movement and balance problems associated with Parkinson’s Disease and other movement disorders.
Tass will explain how the glove works as well as its potential benefits.
Then, after hearing from Tass, Evidente will lead a question and answer session.
This free, educational hybrid event will take place at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive, and virtually via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live. In-person registration and breakfast with exhibitors starts at 9 a.m., with the seminar kicking off at 10 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the seminar, as well as participate in a raffle before adjournment around noon.
This is just one of many programs hosted by MDFA, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit.
“The mission of the Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona is to enrich the lives of those with movement disorders,” said MDFA Executive Director Taylor Swajanen. “As a foundation, we provide patients and their caregivers free educational programs to stay informed and up to date on the latest therapy and management options.”
Swajanen added that MDFA was created to assist patients in pursuing wellness while living with movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, Dystonia, Huntington's disease, essential tremor and others. The organization has hosted dozens of free educational programs and seminars and, in turn, has served more than 3,000 participants.
To register for the June 10 Vibrating Glove seminar or find more events, visit mdfa.us. Those with questions or concerns can reach out to Swajanen by emailing director@mdfa.us or by calling 480-403-4635.
