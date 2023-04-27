Every two months, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale debuts a brand new, museum-quality exhibition. Everyone is invited to their art opening receptions for the chance to meet and talk with the newest featured artist while sipping on some complimentary wine.
Spring Fever debuted April 12 and will be on display through the end of May. This exhibition is unique in that four artists came together to make it happen. Complimenting each other’s art with their own individual take on digital and video elements, guests can find their own meaning in the themes that wind these artists together.
The artists
Alison Moyers: With a focus on nostalgia, Moyer’s work brings everyday moments of connection alive through her cinematic approach and handmade props.
Patricia Sannit: Sannit doesn’t leave anything out when creating her pieces. Using her body by immersing it within her surroundings she captures performative interactions that dive deeper into our relationship with nature.
Kara Brooks: Brook’s art represents strength and femininity. Using computer-generated drawings, she prints out her pieces and alters them by hand. By adding in glitter and different designs, she brings her message to the surface.
Krista-Leigh Davis: In order to bring the climate crisis to our attention, she uses humor and fantasy to showcase our relationship with nature. She does this by using research-based narratives to get you thinking.
For more information, visit the Mountain Shadows website. The resort is located in Paradise Valley at 5445 E. Lincoln Dr.
