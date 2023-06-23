With summer temps climbing, Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Monday Mixers series returns Monday, June 26, with a new time that pushes the event a little closer to sunset and a little further from the heat of the day.
The monthly series promotes healthy lifestyles and a lot of fun sprinkled in, since participants are encouraged to top off their workout with a little R&R — restaurants and retailers, that is.
The June 26 Monday Mixer starts at 6 p.m. (with a 5:45 p.m. check-in) at the roof of the Purple Parking Garage, near Toca Madera. The event will feature an invigorating cardio-style pilates class led by Grace with The Workshop Pilates, who describes her style as fun, creative and encouraging. All levels, beginners to advanced, are welcome to mix and mingle while learning some new get-fit moves.
Monday Mixers sessions, presented in partnership with wellness partners including The Workshop Pilates, blend activities that promote physical and mental well-being, for a fun and interactive experience set against a stunning backdrop.
Each session transforms the roof of the Purple Parking Garage into a captivating outdoor fitness studio with spectacular views of Camelback Mountain and magnificent sunsets that energize participants while fostering connections between mind, body and soul.
With dozens of participants each month, Monday Mixers are a popular event. Space is limited, though, so advanced registration for the $15 class is required. To register, visit bit.ly/SFSMondayMixers. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water.
