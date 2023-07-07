From rock’n’roll to Hawaiian ballads to Irish jigs, the Musical Instrument Museum’s Summer 2023 Concert Series has it all.
The series kicked off July 1 and continues through Aug. 31 with more than 30 concerts featuring multiple genres and artists from around the world.
“The Summer 2023 Concert Series features a truly remarkable lineup,” said MIM artistic director Andrew Walesch. “The variety of artists and genres featured marks one of the most sonically diverse lineups in MIM’s history. We are thrilled to present what is bound to be a wonderful summer full of unforgettable performances.”
The Summer 2023 Concert Series also welcomes several artists who will perform at the MIM Music Theater for the first time. New artists include Grammy-nominated jazz musician Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott); Mighty Poplar, a new all-star roots project featuring Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse, Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of the Punch Brothers, Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon and Alex Hargreaves, who performs with Billy Strings; and a special Frank Sinatra tribute led by Walesch and his orchestra.
Concertgoers can also look forward to the return of several favorites to the MIM Music Theater, including retro jazz singer and violinist Emmaline, platinum-selling songwriter Haley Reinhart, Grammy-winning vocal group the Manhattan Transfer, Grammy-nominated new age artist Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra and local jazz and R&B trio We3.
Here’s the full schedule of remaining concerts.
Singer-Songwriters in the Round with Eric Ramsey, Blaine Long and Walt Richardson — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 ($33.50–$44.50)
Esteban — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9 ($54.50–$59.50)
Paris Chansons — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 ($38.50–$49.50)
Téada — 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 ($38.50–$49.50)
Beth Nielsen Chapman — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 ($38.50–$44.50)
Henry Kapono: 50 Years of the Songs of C&K — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 ($44.50–$49.50)
Giovanni Kiyingi and Friends — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 ($23.50–$28.50)
Stanley Jordan — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23 ($30.50–$40.50)
Red Wanting Blue — 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 ($30.50–$41.50)
Peter Asher and Albert Lee — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 ($44.50–$49.50)
Khani Cole — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 ($38.50–$49.50)
Eric Gales — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 ($38.50–$49.50)
Steve Earle Alone Again Tour: Solo and Acoustic — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 ($85.50–$115.50)
Keiko Matsui — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; $44.50–$54.50
The Kruger Brothers — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; $38.50–$54.50
The English Beat — 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 and Monday, Aug. 7; $44.50–$49.50
Greg Howel Lost and Found Tour — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8; $33.50–$44.50
The Count Basie Orchestra — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9; $64.50–$80.50
Mega Ran: Album Release — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Included with museum admission
Extreme Acoustic Guitar with Bill Dutcher, Duffy King and Seth Loveless — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16; $33.50–$38.50
Jess Williamson — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17; $28.50–$38.50
Renew: featuring Lee Perreira and Serenity Risvik — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; $28.50–$38.50
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24; $44.50–$49.50
Maddie Poppe with Megan Danielle opening — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; $33.50–$44.50
We3 featuring O.M.G. Encore — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; $28.50–$33.50
Sonny Landreth — 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27; $44.50–$49.50
Sir Richard Bishop (of Sun City Girls) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29; $23.50–$28.50
Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; $38.50–$54.50
Tickets for all concerts can be purchased at mim.org and typically sell out before the event.
In addition to hosting performances by renowned artists, the MIM Music Theater introduces guests to emerging talents from around the world. It has been called “the best 300-seat venue in the country” by Grammy winner Shawn Colvin.
Each performance is an extension of the museum’s exhibits ― showcasing the instruments, the people who play them and the musical language shared by all.
MIM is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix. For more information about the Summer Concert Series, visit mim.org/concerts/concert-series-lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.