Looking for a staycation? Hotel Valley Ho offers deals and packages that allow guests to tailor their stay to perfection.
Not only is it located within Scottsdale’s iconic Old Town, but the hotel is considered one of the best-preserved mid-century-modern hotels in the country. Since opening in December of 1956 it has become an icon in Downtown Scottsdale.
“If you’re looking for a retro retreat to Scottsdale, Hotel Valley Ho is just the place," Ronen Aviram, vice president and general manager said. "The hotel has everything you need for a perfect stay, including colorful rooms, two pools, a spa, fitness center, and restaurant. It’s walking distance to Old Town, making it ideal for a night out or exploring the town.”
Known for his minimalist, modern style the hotel was designed by architect Edward L. Varney. He used a combination of modern and Southwestern styles. The concrete panels that made this hotel so unique still stand today as a signature element of Hotel Valley Ho.
Rich in history, the diving pool at the center of the property was always bustling with activities from banquets to fashion shows and lazy afternoons. Celebrities from Hollywood would flock to the luxurious desert oasis for a secluded getaway. Today you get the best of both worlds, modern luxury with historic/classic design roots.
Current special offers include their “Fun in the Sun” package that gets you 10% off their best flexible rate and welcome drinks upon arrival. With the “Hot Girl Summer Package” you’ll get a welcome bottle of prosecco, a house-made chocolate cactus and their shareable “Show Stopper,” shake of the month. An additional $100 food-and-drink credit will be added to your stay to enjoy at the OH Pool and you’ll get 20% off their poolside daybeds and cabanas. When making your reservation use the code HOTGIRLHVH.
Want to step into a real-life Barbie dreamhouse? Check out their Dollhouse Package! With this package, everything is pink from their Barbie inspired Let’s Go Party “Show Stopper” shake to their pink heart sunglasses, pool towel and Think Pink poolside cocktail at the OH Pool. Get your pose on to capture the perfect Instagram picture in their themed photobooth. To top everything off, you’ll get a Harkins Theatres pass to see the brand new Barbie movie.
The Bubbles + No Sleep Troubles package comes with an eye mask, bath bubble bar, melatonin patch, aromatherapy roller and sleep meditations book.
These are just some of the available deals and packages that Hotel Valley Ho is currently offering. They also have the Advanced Purchase Rate, 4th Night Free deal, 30-40-50 Deal, Sip + Splash Bachelorette Package, Sunny in Scottsdale BabyMoon Package, the Sweet Suite, Vinyl Rewind Package and more.
Summer time at Hotel Valley Ho also means pool party time! Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m. they have resident DJs spinning while you enjoy cocktails and food from their poolside bar. Reserve one of their private, shaded cabanas or plush daybeds for the ultimate relaxation experience.
If you’re looking for a more quiet getaway, the OHasis Pool offers a more calm and peaceful spot to soak in the sun.
When you get hungry, indulge in their chef’s curated menu selection at ZuZu’s that includes changing seasonal menus using only the freshest ingredients. At ZuZu’s they have a brunch, dinner and happy hour menu.
Hoping to spoil yourself with the full pampered experience? Check out their menu of services and spa specials offered at the VH Spa. Choose between any of their massages to skincare facials, waxing, spa packages or their Jet Setter experience.
The Jet Setter allows you to experience locales from all over with their menu inspired by destinations from around the world. Your treatment will gain you access to their two sparkling pools, complimentary valet parking and fitness center. Their latest Swell Specials include their Mid-Week Wellness Boost, Self-Care Sundays, Summer Special and Dollface Pink Facial.
They have a 24/7 fitness center with weights, circuit machines, Peloton bikes, private TVs and more for all guests to take advantage of. Memberships and private training sessions are available for purchase.
Hotel Valley Ho is located in Scottsdale at 6850 East Main Street.
For more information or to find rates for their rooms, suites and packages visit hotelvalleyho.com.
