Metallica will be taking over Phoenix this Labor Day weekend and, to assist in this rock revolution, there will also be performances from OTTTO and Bastardane at Crescent Ballroom and Damage Inc, Motorbreath and Sandman at The Van Buren on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Tickets for the Sept. 2 shows at Crescent Ballroom and The Van Buren are up for sale at Livenation.com as of 10 a.m. Friday, June 30.
Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more.
A limited number of tickets for Metallica’s Phoenix shows at State Farm Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 3 are still available. Ticket prices start at $60 for a single-day and $125 for a two-day pass. For further information on tickets, visit to metallica.com/tour.
OTTTO and Bastardane at Crescent Ballroom — Saturday, Sept. 2
OTTTO and Bastardane join forces for a North American summer tour that sees the bands trekking across the continent, including several performances as part of the Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover.
OTTTO is Triko Chavez (drums), Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Tye Trujillo (bass). The band recently released their debut studio album, “Life Is A Game,” which Juice Magazine said “brings a fresh thrash metal skate sound from the streets of Venice to the unsuspecting masses of the world… with Dogtown attitude and surf skate style.”
Bastardane released their debut album, “Is This Rage?” last spring, and the self-released, 10-song album was deemed a “metal-inflected, psych-rock” collection by Revolver. With high-gain riffs, groovy grooves and dissonant chord progressions, the boys in Bastardane supply an untamed concoction of sludge, thrash, progressive and melodic rock. Bastardane is Jacobious Lovebone (vocals/bass), Ethan Sirotzki (guitars) and Castor Hetfield (drums, backing vocals).
Damage Inc, Motorbreath and Sandman at The Van Buren — Saturday, Sept. 2
As seen on AXS TV’s “The World's Greatest Tribute Bands,” Damage Inc, Southern California's Tribute to Metallica, is the foremost Metallica tribute band in the United States. Damage Inc was hand-selected by Metallica to perform as part of their 40th Anniversary San Francisco Weekend Takeover in 2021.
Formed in 2004 by Southern California natives and brothers, Damage Inc is rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Chris Knight and bassist Kevin Knight. Over the course of their almost 20-year career, they have performed over 450 electrifying concerts for Metallica fans across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Equipped with an extensive library spanning Metallica’s entire catalog, from their timeless classics to today's hits, Damage Inc captivates their audiences with their authentic representation of the pulse-pounding intensity of a live Metallica concert.
Motorbreath Metallica tribute captures the look, sound and feel of hard rock’s most recognized band, the mighty Metallica. Each performance is a lesson in raw power and passion while delivering a set list that runs from their mainstream smashes to their Garage Days deep cuts. It is going to take your breath away. For additional information, visit j-fell.com/motorbreath.
Sandman is a Metallica tribute band, licensed by Metallica.
