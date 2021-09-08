MAC_Jerusafunk

Jerusafunk will perform at Mesa Arts Center's Season Kickoff Festival

Mesa Arts Center (MAC) will launch its 2021–22 season with a free, family-friendly festival, titled WONDERLAND, Friday, Sept. 10, 6–10pm.The event invites the community to experience the MAC Campus as it opens its studios and unveils four new visionary art exhibitions in Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.

Festival highlights include live music by Jerusafunk, Ponderosa Grove, Bill Davies and Prafula Athalye; new art exhibitions in Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum; shopping in The Store, an artist’s cooperative gallery, featuring items by Arizona artists; delicious food from local vendors including Paletas Betty, A Little Toast of Chaos, The Nile Coffee Shop, Majik Milkshakes & Classic Sodas, Sonora Sam’s Hot Dogs and Mom’s Bakery; and unique public art installations and projection art by local artists Emmett Potter, Danielle Wood, Erica Black, Katherine Simpson, Dr. Jnaneshwar Das and Matt Smith.

Many fun, hands-on activities will be offered:

  • Embark on an animal scavenger hunt to find the hidden mystical creatures from the Wonderland artwork around the MAC campus.
  • Meet critters from the Phoenix Zoo and Liberty Wildlife.
  • Discover the desert wonderland with MABEL, Mesa Arts Center’s very-own Mobile Arts-Based Learning Engagement Lab.
  • Bring a blanket and enjoy a live screening of Nova Ami & Velcrow Ripper's 2018 film Metamorphosis on MAC’s south lawn (8pm).
  • Enjoy crafty activities from Arizona Museum of Natural History, i.d.e.a. Museum and Desert Botanical Garden.
  • Explore the glow zone with face and body paint area
  • Chill out with free yoga on the south lawn at 6pm and 7pm
  • Stroll through the art studios as they come to life with live demonstrations in glass, ceramics, welding, painting, drawing, printmaking and more!
Amanda Sage, Regenerating Heaven on Earth

Amanda Sage, "Regenerating Heaven on Earth," 2019, Acrylic, casein…as, 48 x 36 inches

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you