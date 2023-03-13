Visitors at OdySea Aquarium can discover – and interact with – a few special ocean visitors with the Mermaid Magic event.
“Sea” what all the comm-ocean is about when these enchanting sea creatures make an appearance March 15-19. Guests of all ages can meet and interact with the mermaids, take photos and watch as they swim among sharks, rays, sea turtles and more.
“Mermaid Magic continues to be a cherished, favorite event at OdySea Aquarium with our guests year after year,” said OdySea Aquarium President, Greg Charbeneau.
“So many visitors look forward to the mermaids’ annual appearance and are incredibly captivated by their charming, whimsical interactions on land and underwater. Mermaid Magic promises to be as fascinating and entertaining as ever.”
There are a few Mermaid Magic-themed activities during the mermaids’ stay at OdySea Aquarium. At the Deep Ocean Exhibit, mermaids will be swimming underwater with sharks, rays and more, showing off their tails, blowing kisses and performing. Guests will get the chance to meet and interact with the mermaids at Mermaid Magic Cove in Deep Ocean Gallery and SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay.
At the Mermaid Magic Cove in Deep Ocean Gallery, mermaids will be on-land, seated on a special throne and available for meet and greet/photo opportunities. Parents can also capture their child’s best mermaid/merman impression at the “Mermaid Tail” photo station.
Mermaid Magic events are free with paid admission to OdySea Aquarium except for specific Magic Memories photos; tickets are available onsite and online. Visitors will be able to see mermaids in at least one location at Odysea Aquarium between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit odyseaaquarium.com.
