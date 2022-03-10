“SEA” what all the com-OCEAN is about at OdySea Aquarium this Spring Break! The ever-popular Mermaid Magic is back for a limited time with FIN-tastic appearances by beautiful, live Mermaids. Guests of all ages can meet and interact with these enchanting sea-dwelling beauties, take photos, and watch as they swim among sharks, rays, and other sea life at OdySea Aquarium March 10 through 15.
“We are thrilled to welcome back the captivating and delightful mermaids to OdySea Aquarium,” says Greg Charbeneau, President at OdySea Aquarium. “So many of our guests look forward to their appearances and are mesmerized by their charming, whimsical interactions on land and underwater. Mermaid Magic promises to be as fascinating and entertaining as ever!”
Mermaid Magic-themed activities for Spring Break at OdySea Aquarium include:
- Deep Ocean Exhibit - Mermaids will be swimming in the water with sharks, rays and more, showing off their tails, blowing kisses, and performing.
- SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay - Mermaids will be talking and interacting with guests while in the water or perched on the exhibit’s ledge.
- Mermaid Magic Cove in Deep Ocean Gallery - Dry-side Mermaids will be seated at a special throne and available for meet and greet opportunities. Parents can capture their child’s best Mermaid/Merman impression at the “Mermaid Tail” photo station.
Mermaid Magic events are free with paid admission to OdySea Aquarium except for specific Magic Memories photos; tickets are available onsite and online.
