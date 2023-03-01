Learn from – and play with – experts from the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy at the Expedition Days Family Day at the Lost Dog Trailhead Saturday, March 4.
Education professionals and experts on the Sonoran Desert from the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy staff, stewards and partners will be stationed throughout the trailhead with interactive learning experiences to teach attendees all about their place in the Sonoran Desert and how the choices people make in their daily lives affect the future of the environment we live in.
Animal partners Liberty Wildlife and Phoenix Herpetological Society will also be at the event, bringing the desert to life with animal ambassadors like falcons, owls, tortoises and snakes among other reptiles and birds.
Other interactive opportunities will include “Humans and Wildlife,” “Arthropods and Butterflies,” live animal ambassador encounters and more.
Mini “Bioblitz Tours” will have attendees join conservancy teams to perform wildlife biodiversity surveys utilizing the iNaturalist tool to track the variety of flora and fauna species they’ll encounter.
Expedition Days is made possible by community partners including the City of Scottsdale, APS, Arizona Republic Season of Sharing, Cox Charities, Thunderbirds Charities, The Charro Foundation and Sprouts.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, a nonprofit organization and official partner of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, has been an advocate for and champion of the Sonoran Desert for more than three decades. The conservancy’s mission is to preserve and advance natural open space through science, education and stewardship. For more information about the organization, visit mcdowellsonoran.org.
The goal for Expedition Days is for participants to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for their place in the Sonoran Desert. Saturday’s Family Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lost Dog Trailhead, 12601 N. 124th St. in Scottsdale. For more information about the program, visit mcdowellsonoran.org/expo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.