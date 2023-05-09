Soon to close its doors for the summer season, the Cave Creek Museum is going out with a bang with a full schedule of special events throughout the month, including the return of some fan favorites.
As always, the museum will offer its popular Arizona Gold Mining Experience on the second Saturday of the month, May 13. Other special events include “Cave Creek’s Haunted History,” “Story of the Unknown Soldier” and a Kiwanis Family Fun Day featuring “Legends of the West with the Singing Cowboy.”
These events require registration and usually sell out quickly, so it’s best to reserve a spot in advance.
Arizona Gold Mining Experience — Saturday, May 13
The historic Golden Reef Stamp Mill tramway features cabled ore carts that carry rock for crushing to the only operational stamp mill in Arizona. However, for more than a century, the tramway lay dormant on the side of a mountain where it was to come to life in Cave Creek’s Mining District. A team of caring professionals – fondly known as the dream team – spent the last five years bringing it back.
According to Golden Reef 10-stamp mill expert and dream team member Charlie Connell, the stamp mill system, which operated during the early 1870s, was discovered on the far side of Continental Mountain – 5 miles from Cave Creek Museum. The stamp mill and tramway were in disarray, so a decision was made in 2009 to remove the parts and rebuild the ore crushing equipment. The mill’s owner at the time, Joni Chatman, donated the mill to Cave Creek Museum.
“I noticed one of the towers off in the distance and asked Chatman about them,” Connell said. “She told me the towers on her property had pretty much fallen down and rotted badly and the only items left were the towers’ steel parts and cables.”
Mill experts said it would have been easier to build the original stamp mill closer to the mine. However, the closest water to run the mill was 2,000 feet away, so it was easier to put the mill there and build a tramway to access the ore.
The tramway also made it faster to get the ore over the rough terrain, narrow paths and closer to the main access road. The six towers’ function was to string the tramway together. However, when team members arrived to remove them, one had collapsed and it was determined that the others would have to be reconstructed in Cave Creek.
“A group of dedicated community members came together to rebuild the stamp mill so the public could enjoy this rich piece of mining history,” said Pete Peterson, open of the tramway operators at the museum.
“It took half a decade to reconstruct the tramway and stamp mill which today provide the public with a look back in time at our early mining history. The tramway system at Cave Creek Museum’s Arizona Gold Mining Experience represents tenacity, a love of history and a physical record of how mining was performed more than 150 years ago.”
While at Cave Creek Museum’s Arizona Gold Mining Experience, visitors will also get to see the amazing Golden Reef Stamp Mill, Arizona’s only fully operational ten-stamp ore crushing mill, in action. The 10, 1,000-pound stamps slam down in synchronized motion to pound the ore removed from the mine into a fine gravel. Guests will also experience gold panning, blacksmithing and more during their adventure.
The outdoor demonstrations are open to the public from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with check-in starting at 9 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children under 12. Reservations, which usually sell out quickly, are required and can be purchased at cavecreekmuseum.org/event.
Cave Creek’s haunted history — Friday, May 19
Cave Creek Museum has planned a special event featuring Cave Creek’s haunted history on Friday, May 19 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
“Guests will gather at Cave Creek Museum and be joined by a local paranormal investigation/ghost hunting team that has been featured on The Travel Channel’s ‘Destination Fear and Ghost Adventures’ and ‘AZ Ghost Adventures’ for an evening of historical hauntings and paranormal investigation,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director.
The evening will include a presentation on what types of equipment are used during professional investigations and guests will be part of an interactive investigation using the equipment. This paranormal investigation will include the inside of the museum, the outdoor exhibits (including mining equipment) and Arizona’s only existing tubercular cabin.
Guests must be 13 years and older and register for the event prior at cavecreekmuseum.org/event. Tickets cost $30. The event is limited to 24 guests, so reserve a space now as this event is always a sell-out.
Story of the Unknown Soldier — Saturday, May 20
Cave Creek Museum will feature the “Story of the Unknown Soldier” featuring Matthew Scott on Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.
“Scott’s presentation will focus on the Selection and Burial of the First Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery. It is a riveting program that highlights the emotion-wrenching process by which the first real Unknown Soldier from the battlefields of France was selected,” Johnson said.
“The accolades from France and the world were heaped upon this anonymous soldier who represented the thousands of unnamed men who fell in battle, and the pomp and ceremony that accompanied the soldier’s reunification with his homeland and interment in a crypt at Arlington National Cemetery.”
Scott has been invited back to Cave Creek Museum by popular demand. His research includes the use of a report documented by his grandfather who was a clerk in the Cemetery Division of the Department of War, and who was directed to document the details of the ceremony in France and the burial in Arlington in November of 1921.
Scott’s stirring presentation in May 2022 was the catalyst for the Veterans Memory Garden, which will be sited on the Cave Creek Museum grounds as a show of appreciation for all who served and sacrificed in the name of our country. A groundbreaking was held on February 28 and it is anticipated that the dedication will take place on Dec. 7, 2023. For more details about the project, search “Veterans Memory Garden” at cavecreekmuseum.org.
The “Story of the Unknown Soldier” presentation costs $10 and is free for museum members. Register by visiting cavecreekmuseum.org/event.
Legends of the West with the Singing Cowboy — Sunday, May 21
The Cave Creek Museum will partner with Kiwanis Club of Carefree to present Legends of the West with the Singing Cowboy on May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The “Singing Cowboy,” Gary Sprague, and his trusty steed Dusty, will lead guests in singing songs and telling stories of yore. Kids will especially enjoy Dusty’s demonstration that he is the smartest horse in all of Cave Creek. Both Sprague and Dusty served as grand marshals for the Parada del Sol on February 4.
Advance registration is required and can be done by calling 480-488-3764 or visiting cavecreekmuseum.org/event. The cost is only $5 per child thanks to the ongoing support of Kiwanis of Carefree.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
