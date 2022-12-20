As we head into the holiday season, we want to ensure that we are able to fully enjoy our time with our family and friends. Here are five suggestions on how to maximize your enjoyment of this most wonderful time of the year.
‘Tis the Season to be Jolly! As we begin planning for this holiday season, let’s keep in mind what it is truly all about. Let’s remember the blessings in our lives and the joy of spending special times with our family and friends… our loved ones… and making wonderful memories.
Many Hands Make Light Work. We often put ourselves under a lot of pressure as we entertain and host events, dinners and social gatherings during the Holidays. And it’s a lot of work. So why not delegate some of the necessary tasks and logistics to friends, family and community members! This allows others to participate and contribute. This not only brings them joy… it also lightens your load. The more the merrier!
Eat, Drink and be Merry… in Moderation! Eat the right foods, eat reasonable portions, drink lots of water and go to bed by midnight. Over-indulgence is a possibility with all the parties, local events, social gatherings and family dinners. Keep in mind that overindulgence can weaken our body’s immune system. Therefore, why not pace yourself, so that you can stay healthy over the holidays.
Om! Take time each day to stop the world and clear your mind of the noise, the chatter, the social media, emails and telephone calls. Know that airplane mode works not only on airplanes. Take time for yourself to nourish and replenish your Mind, Body and Spirit. Meditate, take a walk, take a hike, go running, play golf, play tennis or simply sit outside in the sun. Take time out for yourself each day.
Trust in the Process! If things don’t go as anticipated, decide to simply go with the flow. “Control” is a myth! Often, our most fond memories result from situations that did not go as planned. The Divine has a fantastic sense of humor. Focus on what is important and let go of the rest.
And most of all… have fun, laugh lots and love even more.
I wish you Blessings, Peace and Love for this holiday season! Mahsi Cho
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., owner of UniQuely Northern, uses the power of the subconscious mind with a hybrid-hypnosis to quickly, and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you Love; free of emotional and physical pain. She does sessions in person and via Zoom from her office in Carefree, and does workshops monthly at the Holland Community Center.
Learn more at uniquelynorthern.com. Reach her at 480-652-6698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.