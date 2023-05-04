The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, featuring David Bromstad from HGTV’s "My Lottery Dream Home." The show offers thousands of home improvement, design and landscaping products and services offered at exclusive home show pricing.
Shop endless indoor and outdoor inspiration and the latest trends to spruce up your home for the new season. The show features a variety of local small businesses, artisans and the best assortment of home improvement companies throughout the Valley all in one location for three days.
“We’re excited for David Bromstad to share his crazy journey and expertise in home design on Saturday and Sunday,” said Katie Jones, show manager. “Additionally, this spring show will also feature numerous home DIY inspirations and a variety of free make-and-take crafting classes all while shopping and supporting small local businesses and artisans.”
Bromstad will be there in person Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. for a live stage presentation. Listen as he will share personal stories about his journey and design tips he’s learned through his decades of experience.
Other highlights included with admission:
- Save water with the Master Gardeners. Learn how to save up to 60% of water in your garden with Master Gardeners. They will teach attendees how to use low-fired, clay ceramic vessels, an alternative watering method. They will also have seminars on pollinators, composting and succulents.
- Learn about Transforming Mud into Art. Watch artisans transform mud into masterpieces with daily live pottery wheel demonstrations.
- Handmade Headquarters: Sign up for free make-and-take crafts sessions, including candle making, clay molding and basic woodworking techniques; create a family tree or your own shopping tote. Several of these hands-on activities make a great gift just in time for Mother’s Day and Pride Month.
- Tiny Cul-de-Sac. Stop by and tour move-in-ready modern tiny homes from Village Camp, United Tiny Homes and the Tiny Custom House. Experience luxury in a converted shipping container or a double-decker mansion and see what it’s like to go tiny.
- Get instant privacy. Find out how you can turn transparent glass surfaces into privacy glass with a flip of the switch. Learn all about bringing privacy to bathrooms, front doors, bedroom windows and more.
- Design your backyard staycation. Free walk-up landscape consultation and take-home design with the landscaping professionals at Horticultural Frontiers, a value of $350. Don’t forget to bring your existing backyard pictures and measurements.
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 N. Pima Road.
General admission is $10 daily for adults, kids ages 3-12 are $3. Children 2 and younger are free. Senior morning is Friday from 10 a.m. to noon when it's $2 admission for guests 60 and older. Customer appreciation is $2 admission on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. Military appreciation is $5 admission with valid military identification on all three days. If you have a May birthday, visit the information booth for a special gift with valid ID. Platinum guests can show their platinum loyalty card to receive a complimentary gift at the information booth as well.
Sign up for discounted tickets at MChomeshows.com. Parking is $10 for onsite parking, cash only per the City of Scottsdale. There will be a clear bag policy, metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried will take place at entry.
For more information about the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, call 602.485.1691 or visit MChomeshows.com. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/HomeShows.
