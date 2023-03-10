Join the Cave Creek Museum for a family fun archaeology day, its annual Miners’ Dinner fundraiser, a special presentation titled, “The Saga of the Salt and its Connection to Cave Creek” and its famed Gold Mining Experience, all happening this month.
Kiwanis’ Family Fun Days: Archaeology Expo
On March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cave Creek Museum will once again partner with Kiwanis of Carefree to offer a family fun day. This month’s theme will be an archaeology expo, where dozens of local organizations will be in attendance to teach kids about the archaeology of the Cave Creek area through information booths, gold-panning, pottery making, guest speakers and live demonstrations.
Be sure to grab sunscreen, a hat and water bottle and join this fun, educational event with lots of activities for both kids and adults. No registration required, just come and have fun.
Annual Miners’ Dinner
The Cave Creek Museum’s annual Miners’ Dinner will be on Tuesday, March 21 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event, a major fundraiser for the museum, honors the museum’s past and exciting future plans.
Along with dinner catered by Cave Creek’s iconic The Horny Toad, the museum will offer a silent auction, raffles and local entertainment. The cost is $75 per person and reservations must be made in advance by March 18. Raffle tickets, which are $25, also may be purchased online or at the event.
Guests can arrive at 4:30 p.m. to check in and socialize, followed by demonstrations of the amazing Golden Reef Stamp Mill and blacksmithing at 5:15 p.m. In addition, guests will preview custom hats by Watson’s Hat Shop and see Western fashions presented by Summit Chico’s. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and cowboy balladeer Mike Ewing will perform.
In addition, the museum will raffle a Tucson getaway that includes an overnight stay for two at the Hilton El Conquistador Resort, tickets to the University of Arizona Biosphere 2, four tickets to the University of Arizona Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium and four tickets to Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Dinner and raffle tickets can be purchased online at cavecreekmuseum.org, at the museum or by mailing a check to the museum. Seating is limited to 150 people, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve early.
"The Saga of the Salt and its Connection to Cave Creek"
Then, on Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., the museum will feature “The Saga of the Salt and its Connection to Cave Creek.”
In this presentation, the Cave Creek Museum will explore the true founder of Cave Creek – or at least the co-founder – and how it all started with the venerable Salt River. Learn about how a short rest taken by United States Army cavalry leader George Stoneman and his troops led to grounds for the designation of Cave Creek town founder in 1870.
This exciting saga will be presented by Kraig Nelson, Cave Creek Museum's historian, a Nuggets columnist for 12 years and who has given presentations not only at the museum, but other venues around metropolitan Phoenix.
In addition, his insights have been featured on YouTube, Johns Hopkins University and more than seven years at the only UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Historic Landmark (and Hohokam site) in the State of Arizona. Prepare to spend an exciting time listening to information never delivered before.
Registration is required and can be done at cavecreekmuseum.org or by calling 480-488-2764.
Arizona Gold Mining Experience
The Cave Creek Museum will once again open its Arizona Gold Mining Experience, a massive and operating exhibit, to the public on March 25.
The unique experience features a display of the complete hard rock ore extraction process, with the mine shaft, tramway, ore carts, crushing and extraction. These items are always on display, but operated on the second Saturday of the month October through May.
The expansive outdoor experience begins in the museum’s lobby with a lively retelling of the Cave Creek mining district's history. Guests then move outside for numerous demonstrations that showcase the hard rock ore extraction process for which Cave Creek is renowned.
The highlight is Arizona’s only fully operational 10-stamp ore crushing mill. The 10, 1,000-pound stamps slam down in synchronized motion to pound the ore removed from the mine into a fine gravel. This is the only operational mining stamp mill in Arizona today that sits only 5 miles from its original site on the mountain.
The experience continues as guests peer into a mineshaft to show the blasting techniques used by hard rock miners. Next, onto the new blacksmith shop for a demonstration of the many skills used when parts and tools had to be fabricated on site. Guests are then encouraged to try their luck at the gold panning station, where museum volunteers show visitors how to pan for ore and minerals just like the prospectors did.
Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Admission to the Gold Mining Experience also includes a tour of the museum’s Historical and Archaeology collections and other outdoor exhibits: the collection of many other articles from Cave Creek’s mining and agricultural past, the Historic First Church and TB Cabin — which is on the National Register of Historic Places as the only known existing tubercular cabin from that era.
The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required, as this is a popular event, and can be done at cavecreekmuseum.org or by calling 480-488-2764.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
