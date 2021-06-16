The Madison Center for the Arts, a performing arts venue in Phoenix, announced the opening of The Gallery at The Madison, an art exhibition featuring pieces by local artists. Conceived through a desire to add visual appeal and beauty the venue’s lobby, The Gallery at the Madison provides a chance for the community to experience works of visual arts at no cost. The Gallery opens to the public June 26 from noon to 4pm and currently boasts the works of Alisha Marie Anglin and Holly Anderson.
“We recognized that there was an abundance of artists throughout Arizona without the outlet to show their extraordinary works,” said Ari Levin, executive director of The Madison Center for the Arts. “This spurred the desire to create a gallery that could not only benefit local artists with a beautiful space to show their work, but create opportunities for the community to engage and experience the arts.”
Anglin currently lives and works as a professional abstract artist in Phoenix. Anglin’s compositions are created in abstract expressionist, cubist and gestural styles painted intuitively with acrylics on canvas. An advocate for the art and local community in Phoenix, she taught an ornament painting class for Phoenix fourth graders. Upon completion of the class, she donated 30 art kits with canvases for the holidays to students who come from low-income homes.
A contemporary abstract artist, Anderson specializes in both organic, textural canvas works, as well as customized large scale art installations, brightening many high-rise office buildings and hotels. Her art is also in private collection worldwide. Most of her paintings and ideas are inspired by yoga, internal arts, human emotion and water.
The Gallery can be found in The Madison’s lobby, a spacious 24,500-square-foot space with a soaring 40-foot ceiling and windows that travel from top to bottom. Artwork within The Gallery will be switched out every three months, allowing a multitude of local artists the opportunity to have their work displayed. The Gallery will be open weekdays from 10am to 2pm and is free to the public.
The Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix. For more information, visit themadison.org.
