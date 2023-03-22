Love of Story
Image courtesy of the Town of Carefree

“For the Love of Story,” a show featuring Arizona writers performing their true-life personal stories, returns for its second year at the Carefree Desert Gardens Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The event is hosted by the Town of Carefree and presented by Nancy Gutfreund, director and writer. “For the Love of Story” showcases an array of humorous, poignant and inspiring true stories by Arizona authors of all backgrounds, from accomplished authors to first time writers.

Stories include the importance of pop music that helped soldiers survive Vietnam, a young woman overcoming her first heart break by listening to a voice that hounds her, a life and death climb of Alaska’s Denali, the highest mountain in the country, and other moving and fascinating tales brought to life.

“I believe that telling our stories brings our community together in a personal entertaining way,” Gutfreund said. “The show is designed to create empathy, enjoyment and community — so needed in our present time.”

Over the years, Gutfreund developed a true appreciation for the power of sharing stories.

“Telling personal stories is a tradition that spans across the world,” she said. “There is a renaissance of this time-honored art form from The Moth Radio Hour and Story Corps to other venues across the country.”

Gutfreund has participated in similar shows and is excited to bring this venue where people can experience the “richness of writing” and “sharing their authentic, personal stories” to the North Valley community.

Nancy’s background includes a degree from UCLA in Theater, studying acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City, a lifetime of community theater and performing in several “Personal Stories” shows in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Come enjoy this original program new to the North Valley. Admission is free and donations are accepted.

Carefree is a scenic community of over 3,500 residents nestled in the Sonoran Desert Foothills. Incorporated in 1984, the town is regarded as one of the most inspiring and livable places in Arizona and centers its culture on desert lifestyle, architecture, culinary arts, health, wellness and community involvement.

For more information, visit Carefree.org or call 480-488-3686. Any questions about “For the Love of Story” can be directed to Gutfreund at ngmft@aol.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you