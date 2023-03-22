...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 732 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend
beyond the current expiration time.
- Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests
in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snow melt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of Agua Fria River is occurring northeast from
Lake Pleasant. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and
are not passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 837 PM MST, Although water levels along the Agua Fria
River are dropping, gauge reports indicate the flow is near
flood stage, making low water crossings impassable.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Humbug Creek, Agua Fria River, Little Squaw Creek and Tule
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Low water crossings and recreational areas along the Agua
Fria River north of Lake Pleasant
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 732 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is
causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in
Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Salt River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt
River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 AM MST, water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes
due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with
recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River
should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river
levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could
cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble
Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until midnight MST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is expected to continue through this
evening. Low-water crossings along Cave Creek are expected to be
inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 841 PM MST, Gauge reports continue to indicate elevated
flow continuing in Cave Creek due to heavy rain earlier
today, making most low water crossings impassable.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Grapevine Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Cottonwood Creek, Lime
Creek, New River, Cave Creek and Apache Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Cave Creek, Carefree and Seven Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Verde River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the
Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake due to
recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational
plans or other interests along the Verde River should
reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels,
and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could
cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock
Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside
Campground just below Bartlett Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of the Hassayampa River is occurring, leading
to dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due
to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are
inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 835 PM MST, Multiple gauge reports indicated elevated flow
in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned
area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hassayampa River and Gila River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Buckeye, Hassayampa and Arlington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 733 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until midnight MST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings along the New River are expected to be inundated with
water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 828 PM MST, Gauge reports continue to indicate elevated
flow continuing in New River due to runoff from heavy rain
earlier today, making most of the low water crossings
impassable.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Deadman Wash, North Canyon Creek, New River and Beardsley
Canal.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix and New River.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 823 PM MST, A gauge report at the New River Dam Outlet
indicates the flow remains near 1000 cfs due to excessive
runoff from earlier rainfall. This amount of water flow will
likely overtop Jomax Road. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix.
New River and Jomax Road.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 745 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of the Hassayampa River is occurring, leading
to dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due
to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are
inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 834 PM MST, Multiple gauge reports indicated elevated flow
in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned
area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little San Domingo Wash, Cemetery Wash, San Domingo Wash,
Wagner Wash, Monarch Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Sols Wash,
Hassayampa River, Daggs Wash, Ox Wash and Martinez Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Buckeye.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
