The cast and crew of “Run Rabbit” is looking forward to the Ninth Annual Jerome Indie Film and Music Festival as their grand finale this week. Known as being America’s largest ghost town and one of the “Wickedest Towns in the West,” Jerome’s tone and grittiness matches the feel of “Run Rabbit.”
The festival takes place Sept. 7-10, with “Run Rabbit” playing at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 9 in the historic 1918 Liberty Theatre.
Produced by Justin Rose, writer and director, and actors Christopher Studenka and Greg Wave, the feature film has been in around 50 festivals. From those festivals they have a deal in hand and have won numerous awards for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Producer, Best Cinematography, Best Film Score and Best Acting.
Rose, from Gilbert, and Studenka, from Scottsdale, created a team of mainly Arizona actors to bring the dialogue-based script to life. The entirety of the film takes place in Arizona, with some scenes shot at a local church in Tucson.
“'Run Rabbit' is a multi-character dark thriller that revolves around a vigilante that is killing pedophiles. As he’s doing that he discovers that the ring goes far deeper than anybody ever thought,” Studenka explained.
“He’s being chased by the police and it becomes sort of a game of cat and mouse. All of these multi-characters converge at the end in an explosive surprise, twisted finale. Throughout you are surprised at who’s involved, what’s involved and what happens.”
Since he was a kid, Rose loved films. When he moved to Gilbert as a child there was a Blockbuster across the street where he and his dad would rent movies. His favorites were old sci-fi films.
“I was so intrigued that I thought ‘I want to do that.’ So I used to recreate scenes in my head with my Legos,” Rose said.
As he got older he started getting more into drawing and writing and decided to go for it. Prior to “Run Rabbit,” Rose and Studenka filmed “Father’s Day” (2021) and “Red Velvet Evening” (2022).
The idea for “Run Rabbit” came to Rose as he was watching a documentary a while back on Netflix called “The Keepers.” The series followed the story of an all girls Catholic school in Baltimore during the 1960s. During this time the school and the cops were involved in a pedophile ring.
“No one did anything. Nothing happened and there was never justice served,” Rose said. “I wanted to make a story revolving around that same concept, but there’s justice.”
He wrote the first chapter in the summer of 2020 and they began filming in 2021.
“It’s a true anti-hero film. Rather than writing it with the police catching the guy and throwing them in jail, there’s the brilliant, vigilante side,” Studenka said.
Wave plays the vigilante while Studenka plays the guy that’s chasing him.
“My character straddles the line between good and bad. He’s a good guy that all of the sudden is faced with something, and he has to decide for himself should he stay on the straight, narrow path, or not,” Studenka explained. “The message is that not everything is as it appears, even for him. He’s lived his life all one way and then all of the sudden, it’s twisted up.”
Studenka got into acting seven years ago. From running a lot of marathons to modeling for Dick’s Sporting Goods, it wasn’t until he got involved in commercials that he realized film was his true passion.
It was after working with Rose on “Red Velvet Evening” that they realized they have this symbiotic energy between them.
“Justin has a super extraordinary talent, like a Micheal Jordan. He’s just young and hasn’t had that chance, but he has that level of talent,” Studenka said. “That’s why I hitched my wagons to him like a barnacle because I saw it in ‘Red Velvet.'"
From being played in Prague, Tijuana, Orlando, Arizona, Chicago and more, they’re proud to bring their film to Jerome. In their opinion, there’s no better venue to see it in.
“We were determined to make a great film, not just a film, but a great one, and we did. That’s why we get excited to share it. We have played alongside $20 million films at these festivals and we made our film for $500. It’s been really humbling and exciting,” Studenka said.
“We’ve attended a number of festivals across the country because of our passion and dedication. There wasn’t a silver platter. Nothing was given to us and there wasn’t one thing that we took, but we made it all happen. It’s been a really awesome ride.”
When the film first premiered, Rose was up in the film box able to see the crowd's reactions.
“It’s mesmerizing. I wasn’t expecting everyone to clap and cheer at the end and as we played in other theaters, I was seeing the same response,” Rose said. “From writing the story boards to the actual filming and seeing it come to life, you get immersed in that world.”
“Run Rabbit” features a score presented for the screen by Cristian Garcia, starring Christopher Studenka, Greg Wave, Jeff Kimble, Palimo Lopez, Issac Leyba, Keith Lopex and Stew Jetson.
Once the film ends, Rose and Studenka will be joined by a few other cast members for a Q&A in Jerome. All guests are invited!
For more information about the Jerome Indie Film and Music Festival, visit jeromefilmfestival.com. Purchase tickets here and see the full film schedule here.
Watch the official “Run Rabbit” trailer here.
