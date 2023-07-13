Beat the heat by chilling out this summer with a staycation at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, an award-winning location operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation near Fountain Hills.
This spectacular 166,341-square-foot resort boasts state-of-the-art gaming, live entertainment and a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and two resort-style outdoor pools.
Earlier this month, the resort was awarded a Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award in recognition of its commitment to hospitality excellence. This is the second year in a row the property has received this coveted industry acknowledgement.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards celebrate travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on review data collected on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Winners are ranked among the top 10% on Tripadvisor globally as determined by the quantity and quality of ratings received.
“We’re thrilled to receive Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award once again,” said Aaron Moss, general manager at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.
“This award is especially meaningful because it comes from the travelers themselves – the people who play in our state-of-the-art casino, enjoy our luxurious accommodations, dine at our variety of fast and casual restaurants and relax in our spa. Their positive reviews validate our team members’ hard work and dedication, and inspire us to continue providing exceptional guest experiences.”
The world’s largest travel guidance platform available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor features more than a billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses to help people discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat so that they can become better travelers.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor.
“The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt.”
Currently, the resort is offering summer staycation specials that include food and beverage credits, waived resort fees, discounts on spa treatments and gift shop purchases.
Enjoy breakfast at Ahnala, one of the resort's restaurants serving sophisticated Southwestern fare in a stylish room centered around a fireplace, before playing golf at the resort's two highly-acclaimed courses at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club or by joining their Fort McDowell Adventures for numerous outdoor activities like a Segway tour or horseback riding.
Lounge around the pool with inviting waterfalls, hot tubs and lawn play areas offering poolside games, a putting green, corn hole, horseshoes and other family-friendly activities.
New this summer you can relax in style in the resort's new, private VIP poolside cabanas. Amenities include a luxury couch and lounge chairs, dining table with umbrella, private bar with built-in, 50-inch HDTV and single storage unit, mini-refrigerator with 10 complimentary bottled waters, remote-controlled ceiling fan and lighting, USB charging station and free Wi-Fi internet access, private safe for personal belongings and towel service for eight guests.
Pamper yourself at the resort's Amethyst Spa & Boutique, which offers onsite spa services like the popular Yavapai Swedish Legacy and Yavapai Deep Legacy massages. They recently announced the addition of Theresa Veon as the spa's supervisor.
“The Amethyst Spa has always been a little-known gem here in the Fountain Hills area,” Moss said. “She’s getting ready to launch some truly unique treatments that will attract new guests and give our existing clients some new therapies to experience.”
Veon brings a wealth of experience to her new position, including serving as an aesthetician at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. In 2008, she received advanced training in skin care at the Kohler Academy, north Scottsdale’s award-winning cosmetology and skin therapy academy.
“The Amethyst Spa is located in this stunning Sonoran Desert backdrop because of the vision of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation,” Veon said. “My goal is to pay homage to both by innovating indigenous treatments that honor their beautiful Native American culture and incorporate local elements like red clay and amethyst stones that are so important to them.”
Unwind for some fine dining at Ember, a destination dining experience at the resort serving the highest quality of steaks and seafood prepared over wood-fired grills, as well as a specialty cocktail menu, a whiskey library and an extensive wine list and expert sommelier. The energetic dining space offers views of the first-class culinary team preparing your meal and a separate piano lounge featuring live entertainment that adds to the dynamic vibe. The outdoor fireside dining is an unforgettable experience.
“We didn't want to be just another casino steakhouse here, we're a destination in itself to local residents,” said Brent Rumph, general manager at Ember.
In addition to the casino floor, the resort offers more betting and big screens, live entertainment and bar food and drinks in its WKP Sports & Entertainment area.
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, located at 10438 Wekopa Way, is an enterprise of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. For more information on the resort, visit wekopacasinoresort.com or call 480-789-4957.
