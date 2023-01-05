David “PapaHugs” Sharpe, a local Grammy-award nominated children's musician, will be performing a free concert Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Desert Foothills Library.
This concert will be a fun, interactive and upbeat performance of all original “PapaHugs” music for children of all ages and their families.
Sharpe has performed for thousands of children around the country at libraries, children's museums, festivals and special events. All of his music comes from observation of all the wonderful and imaginative things children say and do. Many of his songs have been influenced by his experiences with his own children and grandchildren.
According to the Desert Foothills Library event page, kazoos, glow sticks, clown noses and more will be passed out throughout the concert, and each item goes along with certain songs. In addition, one of the PapaHugs characters will join in the fun.
PapaHugs believes that music brings people together and helps them express themselves and use their imagination. With most schools today lacking a full music curriculum, PapaHugs aims to fill that gap with performances such as this one.
The concert will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Desert Foothills Library, located at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. For more information, visit desertfoothills.librarycalendar.com.
