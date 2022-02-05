Lincoln: Assassination and Honor is a new, unique exhibit located inside The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® attraction at Arizona Boardwalk. It features 19 Lincoln-focused pieces, never seen in Arizona and sure to spark interest in U.S. history for guests of all ages. The exhibit will open through President’s Day, February 21.
This special exhibition features a collection of authentic and verified artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln’s life and death, including one of the two derringer guns carried by John Wilkes Booth the night of the assassination. These rare items are on loan for a short time.
“Because Abraham Lincoln died over 150 years ago, it’s easy to think of him as merely a name in history books or an impression on a penny, but these artifacts give great context to the tragic death of one of our nation’s most popular presidents,” says Ran Knishinsky, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Partner of Arizona Boardwalk. “These authentic and tangible pieces managed to survive more than 15 decades, and it is a great honor that we can showcase them for guests to see up-close in Arizona. We know visitors will find the exhibit fascinating.”
Besides the mysterious second derringer gun, guests can view first-hand a variety of other rare relics from the fateful night when Lincoln lost his life at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. including a piece of the curtain Booth hid behind in the Presidential theatre box, a pall from Lincoln’s casket, and a lock of hair taken post-mortem from the President at the request of his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. These historic pieces and more take guests back in time to Lincoln’s death and the elaborate, three-week series of events when the country mourned his death and memorialized his life.
Lincoln: Assassination and Honor is free with paid admission. The exhibit is open Sunday through Thursday from 9am to 5 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm.
