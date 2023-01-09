The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, featuring more than 900 vendors and dozens of seminars and workshops.
In its 30th year, the show offers a chance to support Arizona businesses, enjoy the outdoor garden atmosphere and sample food and beverages – in addition to hundreds of home improvement, design and landscaping products and services offered at exclusive show pricing.
“The new year brings opportunity for renewal and improvement, and this show gives attendees an opportunity to feel educated about any item they take home,” said Katie Jones, Maricopa County Home show manager. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary of bringing the Home Show to the Valley and hope to provide endless inspiration for your home in 2023.”
Show attractions include:
Taste the Desert: A free, hands-on culinary education and tasting with local food and beverage experts and aficionados. There will also be daily seminars on wine pairing, coffee roasting and brewing, Kombucha, teas, mastering flavor profiles and more.
Greenhouse: Wander through a stunning assortment of house plants, cacti, succulents, exotic plants, pottery, terrariums, trees, soil, supplies and décor for the home.
Handmade Headquarters: Sign up for free make-and-take crafts, including customized candles, silk flower arrangements, peyote stitch bracelets and more.
DIY Terrariums: Create an eye-catching terrarium to bring home. Guests can select their own plant and fillers, and make a beautiful, customized space for their new house plant.
DIY Bonsai: Receive an introduction to the art of bonsai. Participants will choose their own juniper tree, learn potting, pruning, basic styling techniques, wiring and aftercare. The class comes with a terra cotta bonsai pot, pruners and a little book of bonsai to take home.
Vacation Cabin: Stop by and tour a “move-in ready” high end vacation cabin, available for rent in Flagstaff. This beautiful, modern home has everything one needs for a comfortable, relaxing getaway in the mountains.
Ask a Master Gardener: The University of Arizona Master Gardeners are highly trained experts in everything from vegetable gardens to trees to soil prep. Watch and learn as they discuss and demonstrate the basics of gardening and how to maximize space. Discover how to prep a garden for an early spring harvest, what and when to plant to be a successful desert gardener and how to get the most from citrus trees.
Exotic plants: Explore a local plant shop’s offering of exotic plants, terrariums, succulents and house plants. Whether guests have a green thumb or can barely remember to water their plants, this knowledgeable team will help them find the perfect bit of greenery to thrive in their home and brighten up any corner or entryway.
Design Your Backyard Oasis: Free walk-up landscape consultation and take-home design with the landscaping professionals, a value of $350. Don’t forget to bring existing backyard pictures and measurements for a personalized session.
There are also several seminars on the main stage all weekend long.
House Plant 101 will give insight on how to grow healthy houseplants that will thrive all year long. At the Camping Cuisine seminar, discover tips to create delicious meals on the next camping trip. Attendees can learn how to install their own turf at DIY Turf. The Water Filtration Systems seminar will dive into water filtration and teach guests about how different systems work. Stick around for Cold Weather Cooking to watch a demonstration of how quick and easy it can be to make a fulfilling, crowd-pleasing meal.
In addition to the booths and seminars, the show will also have an anniversary celebration.
“Join us for the Maricopa County Home Shows’ 30th Anniversary celebration,” Jones said. “(We) would like to thank the wonderful, supportive attendees for allowing them to bring the Home Shows to the Valley for 30 years. As our anniversary gift, guests will receive a complimentary pack of desert wildflower seeds at the info booth.”
General admission is $8 daily for adults, $1 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for children two and under. There are also a number of discount ticket options available.
A senior morning will be hosted Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, where admission for guests 60 and older will be $4. On customer appreciation days, scheduled for Friday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., admission is $2. Admission is $4 for those with a military ID all three days of the show.
To sign up for discount tickets, visit MCHomeShows.com.
In addition, attendees with a birthday in January can stop by the information booth for a free special gift.
The Maricopa Home & Garden show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, located at 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
For more information about the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, call 602-485-1691or visit MCHomeshows.com.
