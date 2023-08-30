This September, LDV Winery owners Peggy Fiandaca and Curt Dunham are celebrating 15 years of award-winning estate-grown and -produced winemaking in Arizona with a series of events and specials at the Scottsdale tasting room all month long.
“Over the past 15 years, we have seen the Arizona wine industry explode growing six-fold. We’ve made some incredible friends in the industry and we’ve learned a lot in the vineyard,” Fiandaca said.
“In that time, we have celebrated 15 vintages producing more than 10,000 cases (120,000 bottles) of wine that are zero-residual sugar, vegan, gluten-free and produced with no added enhancements. We have stayed true to our mission of sustainably growing high-quality grapes while caring for the land, the vineyard and the environment — all while producing impeccable wines that bring people together for major milestones and everyday occasions.”
The LDV vineyard is nestled among southeastern Arizona’s Chiricahua Mountains, where Fiandaca and Dunham produce high quality grapes through sustainable farming. According to Fiandaca, the winery focuses on single-varietal wines that are processed with limited winery manipulation, allowing the fruit, the volcanic soils and the mountain influence of the wines to reveal themselves in every bottle.
Wine enthusiasts don’t have to travel far to get a taste of LDV, though. The LDV Winery Tasting Room, located at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in Old Town Scottsdale, is the vintners’ retail outlet as well as a tasting room, featuring flight menus and seasonal wine lovers’ events.
Throughout the month, guests can enjoy the following events and specials at the tasting room:
Half off 2019 Sky Island Viognier — From Friday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 15, guests can purchase a bottle of LDV 2019 Sky Island Viognier for just $15 (regular price: $30).
Additionally, Fiandaca and Dunham — cooking enthusiasts and wine pairing experts in their own right in addition to being winemakers — will present a free event every Sunday throughout the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Here’s the schedule:
- Cooking Demonstration: Pairing with Wine — Sunday, Sept. 3
- Wine Blending Basics with LDV Winemaker Curt Dunham — Sunday, Sept. 10
- Le Nez du Vin, Aromatherapy for Wine Lovers — Sunday, Sept. 17
- Opening the Cellar: Winemaker Wine Tasting — Sunday, Sept. 24
Space is limited for these events, and guests must pre-register by calling 480-664-4822.
Those that attend all four events will receive a special LDV gift to commemorate the 15-year anniversary celebration. Every Sunday guests can also spin the “LDV Winery Deal Wheel” for a chance to receive prizes and discounts.
For more information, visit ldvwinery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.