Empowering women by writing strong female characters in her novels is the theme of writer Laurie Fagen’s talk with the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers (SSWW) at 6pm, Thurs., Nov. 17, on a virtual Zoom call.
“From screenwriting to plays and now to novels, all of my main characters have been independent women,” the journalist-turned-novelist explains. “In my current series, it’s a young radio reporter, Lisa Powers, who is undaunted and fearless.”
Fagen, who draws upon her three-decade journalism and video production career, recently launched her third book, “Bleeder,” in the Behind the Mic Mysteries, a crime fiction novel about a Chandler radio reporter who covers the crime beat, helps police solve cold cases, and because she’s in a gritty crime world by day, writes campy murder mystery podcasts by night.
Fagen will talk about her books at the November meeting, where all women writers and authors are welcome to attend. The organization, founded by author Patricia L. Brooks, is a “support mechanism for our members in their writing while offering a sacred place critical to our members sharing experiences, triumphs, and struggles as writers in an environment where members can grow professionally and camaraderie is paramount to our success.” Dues are $50 annually.
For additional information and how to purchase Fagen’s book and other published works, visit www.readlauriefagen.com. For a Zoom link to the meeting, RSVP to Brooks at patricia@plbrooks.com or text 480.250.5556. For details about SSWW, visit www.facebook.com/ssswwriters.
