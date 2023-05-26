For kids who love playing basketball, the APEX Sports Camps offers a summer day camp program inside The Pyramid Sports Complex — an 11,000-square-foot, climate-controlled sports facility in north Phoenix — that has been specially designed to offer top-notch, professional instruction in basketball.
Fun dodgeball games are played too. There is also a big indoor Kids’ Lounge where children get to relax and unwind with arts and crafts activities, board games, video games and chess sets.
Designed for ages 6 to 12, APEX Sports Camps are offered on weekdays from May 30 through July 28. Half days are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and full days from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Campers are grouped by age and skill level.
The camp costs $325 per week for a five-day package or $500 for a 10-day package. Drop-ins are also accepted. A full single day drop-in is $75 and a half day drop-in is $65.
Campers should bring their own snacks and lunches, though fresh fruit and a sweet treat are provided every day as an additional afternoon snack. Chick-fil-A meals may be purchased for $10 per person on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a complimentary pizza party will be held every Friday.
Advanced registration for camp is required, as space is limited. Camp days may be used in any amount and “banked” for future use during the school year.
APEX Sports Camps is located at 4633 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix. For more information or to register, call 602-971-5805 or visit ApexSportsCamps.com.
Read about more summer activity suggestions from CITYSunTimes in "Camps, programs for kids this summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.