Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his widely popular Reality Check tour to Phoenix with four performances over Super Bowl Weekend, Feb. 10-11, at Arizona Financial Theatre.
The upcoming dates mark Hart’s first stop in Phoenix on this tour and his first shows in the city since 2018. Initially, only two shows were added, but the demand for tickets was so high that another two shows were added. The shows are scheduled for 7 and 10:30 p.m. on both Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
Hart’s Reality Check tour was recently ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of the year on Billboard and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. His 2022 run tour included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco and many more cities throughout the year.
Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.” Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold more than million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.
Emmy and Grammy nominated Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become a Hollywood box office powerhouse, opening 10 films at No. 1 at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue.
Hart has also become a successful entrepreneur. He is chairman of Hartbeat, a global, multi-platform media company and founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.
Hart continues to develop, star and produce feature films, television and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.
In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up.”
The Reality Check Tour shows in Phoenix are a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space and anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.
Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated “Phone Use Areas” within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.
Tickets are available at KevinHartNation.com with general admission starting at $70 and VIP options available.
