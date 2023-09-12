Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, a semi-annual shopping experience that connects shoppers with local artists, makers and curators, will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale over the weekend of Sept. 15-17.
Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 160-plus small businesses from across the country. Offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage, decor and much more, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market continues to be a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest.
“There really is something for everyone — art, rugs, jewelry, candles, industrial, shabby-chic, vintage,” said Coley Arnold, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market.
“You can get something for your house, your kids, your friends and family, yourself…there is so much shopping under one roof. It’s a really fun event, with live music and food trucks. There really is something for everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend.”
Lindsey Holt, who co-founded Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market with Arnold, said the market makes a special effort to find creative and unique small businesses, artisans and curators. Since its inception in 2011, the market has supported more than 3,000 small businesses.
“We have new vendors in every market, and this market is no different,” Holt said.
“We have an amazing collection of local vendors and small businesses coming from all over the country to set up in one location. Small business is so important, and markets like ours are how these businesses make their living and support their families. By coming, you’re not only shopping for one-of-kind items at the market, you’re also supporting small businesses.”
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will take place Sept. 15-17 at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. Ticket prices range from $8 to $60. All tickets are available online at junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com or at the gate the day of the event.
General admission tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Early entry tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the gate and allow for a two-hour early entry to the market. VIP tickets are also available for $50 in advance or $60 at the gate, and permit entry to the special VIP shopping event from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Kids 12 and under are free. Veterans, active military and those wearing official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel will receive $1 off their ticket purchased off the gate.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market began as a small backyard market and has since welcomed well over 250,000 shoppers through its doors across Arizona and California. Reaching the local community has always been at the heart of the event, and the market has long partnered with local nonprofits to bring forth the greater good.
For more information about Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, including a detailed list of featured vendors, visit junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.