The semi-annual shopping experience that is Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to WestWorld in Scottsdale Sept. 17–19. In its 10th year of business, the Market continues to provide Valley residents with the opportunity to shop all things vintage, local and handmade.
The September Market will host over 130 vintage curators and handmade artisans from across the country. With a reputation for featuring quality vendors selling one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market continues to be a popular attraction for vintage enthusiasts across the Southwest.
“This is our 10th year of hosting Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, and it’s amazing to see how the Market has evolved,” said Lindsey Holt, co-founder. “Each Market brings fun and fabulous finds, but also a community of vintage and home-décor lovers that make the event truly special!”
While shopping is the main attraction, the Market provides fun for the whole family, with games for the children, food trucks, live music and more.
“We continually strive to make each Market unique and enjoyable for everyone who attends,” added Coley Arnold, co-founder and owner. “The Market offers a place to shop for those one-of-a-kind items you can’t find anywhere else, in a fun and entertaining environment. It’s a place everyone can enjoy!”
