The Holland Center continues to provide community enrichment though arts, education and community service programs for all generations through a diverse array of programs, including lifelong learning classes, visual and performing arts, Sonoran Desert education, community outreach, and more.
Here are some of the programs coming up in December:
Dec. 6: Write a Memoir to Remember
In an encouraging and insightful presentation, Patricia L. Brooks will help attendees capture the essence of their untold story through her presentation. She will share how to produce a memoir to one’s own satisfaction and face their fears. Brooks is the author of three memoirs, president/founder of both Brooks Goldmann Publishing Company, LLC and the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers.
Details: 6–7:30pm; cost is $20
Dec. 7: Gelli Prints Basics Class
Collage papers can be useful for cardmaking, journaling, bookmaking, Washi tape (a multi-purpose type of masking tape that can be uses in journals, artworks, cards and more), or any art projects. Learn how to make gorgeous and quick collage papers using a soft Gelli plate. This is an introductory class for learning how to make Gelli prints. Mimi Damrauer will be teaching other classes based on what is learned in this class. Damrauer is a local working artist, who has been teaching classes in the Valley for years. Bring an apron to class or wear “art clothes.”
Details: 1–3pm; cost is $50; bring $10 for materials to the class.
Dec. 9: Tree of Life Necklace
The Tree of Life represents personal development, uniqueness and individual beauty. Using wire and chip beads, participants will twist their way to an individualized tree pendant. Learn to make the frame, and all parts of the tree, with a choice of whether to add apples, lemons or flowers among the branches. The pendant is finished off with a taupe 24-inch leather cord.
Details: 10am–noon; materials fee of $5 to be given to instructor at the beginning of class.
Dec. 11: Fun with Paint Pouring
Learn how to do paint pouring and make a one-of-a-kind painting to take home. This technique has a become popular, with results that are organic and colorful. These abstract art pieces are reminiscent of the most striking elements in nature. The pour painting popularity matches and coincides with the trend in marbling and geodes. All supplies will be provided. Wear clothes that can get painted on — paint pouring can get messy. No prior painting experience required.
Details: 1–3pm;ages 8 and up; cost is $35.
The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. To register for classes, visit www.hollandcenter.org, and click on Lifelong Learning. For additional information, call 480.488.1090.
