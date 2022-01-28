Join Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and the Desert Awareness Committee and for a hands-on program featuring plant uses from a pharmacological perspective and traditional uses for healing, wellness and food.
During the 3-hour Medicine Plants of the Desert workshop, attendees will learn the ethnobotany practiced by early people and all the wildlife that lives among the desert flora. As part of the experience, guests will harvest several plants and prepare a poultice, a tincture and two ointments to take home. As part of the class, guests will tour the Southwest Wildlife sanctuary and learn the many ways in which desert plant life and wildlife interact with each other to survive. All materials are included.
Long-time educator and Desert Awareness member Diane Vaszily will lead this class, sharing her knowledge and experience with the medicinal plants that grow in our desert backyard. Class will be limited in size. Register through www.southwestwildlife.org or by calling 480.471.3621.
IF YOU GO
Medicine Plants of the Desert Workshop
Date: Monday, Jan. 31
Time: 1–4pm
Place: Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, 27026 N. 156th St. Scottsdale
Cost: $75
Info: www.southwestwildlife.org; 480.471.3621
