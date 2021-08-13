Co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA, the Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy exhibit is on display now through Sept. 6 at Children’s Museum of Phoenix. This is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator, Eric Carle.
At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story is a testament to Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination. Visitors will:
- Become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow his path
- Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider
- Find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly
- Make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump
- Compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket
- Create artwork using many of Eric Carle’s materials and techniques
- Enjoy a gallery of prints from Eric Carle’s “Very” book series
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix through Sept. 6.
