We took a drive in the #CST_Community this morning and discovered this cool artwork. Do you know where we are? We’ll give you a hint: the photos represents just part of a larger City of Phoenix Public Art installation that was created by Mary Lucking.
Check out our November 2021 issue and Discover the CITY with us as we explore a ZIP near you!
In the meantime, Find a Hidden Reserve in 85087; Get Outdoors in 85085; Explore the Suburbs in 85024; Find the Beating Heart of Scottsdale in 85251; Visit a Farmers’ Market in 85032; and Explore the Grandeur of the Sonoran Desert in 85377. |CST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.