The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 126 PM MST, gauge reports indicated Centennial Wash continues
to have elevated flow above Alarm Stage. Above Alarm Stage
downstream road crossings will be impacted.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Gauges reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Buckeye, Painted Rock Dam, Palo Verde, Arlington and Hassayampa.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Rainbow Wash, Centennial Wash, Enterprise Canal, Hassayampa River,
Gila River and Arlington Canal.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 21 and 30.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash and Midway Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along
State Route 238.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gila Bend, Sonoran National Monument and Bosque.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 15...and
between mile markers 4 and 7.
An area of 1 to 2 inches of rain covers a large area upstream of
State Route 238. Expect multiple road crossings to be impassible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 715 PM MST.
* At 118 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Vekol Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
The heavy rainfall is expected to produce a flood wave that will
travel along Vekol Wash and impact downstream road crossings.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Maricopa, Freeman and Ak-Chin Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona,
including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila
Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave
Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs,
East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami,
Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale,
Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition
Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise
Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee,
Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior,
Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest
Arizona, Central La Paz.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An abundance of moisture will continue to support scattered
to widespread showers and storms through Wednesday afternoon.
While most areas may only receive a quarter of an inch or
less, localized showers and thunderstorms rain rates up to 2
inches per hour will be capable of producing flash flooding,
with exacerbated impacts in flood-prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
