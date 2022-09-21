Yappy Hour at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Yappy Hour at Desert Ridge will provide the perfect place to play with pups and support the Arizona Humane Society.

Did you know the third week of September is “Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet” week?!

That’s right, and Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating this Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Yappy Hour!” Join the sunset stroll benefiting The Arizona Humane Society and explore the dog-friendly District with your furry four-legged friend.

Yappy Hour at Desert Ridge will provide the perfect place to play with pups and support the Arizona Humane Society. Following the walk around Desert Ridge Marketplace’s full property, pups and their parents can:

  • Enjoy a drink from Copper Blues Live’s outdoor bar – $1 from every drink will be donated to The Arizona Humane Society.
  • Sing along to live acoustic music at The District Stage.
  • Stop by The Arizona Humane Society's Cuddle Bunch Zone with pups available for adoption.
  • Snap a shot with you and your BFF at our custom photo op.
  • Pup cups available for donation to The Arizona Humane Society.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is located in Phoenix at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

