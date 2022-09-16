On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros locations across the Phoenix area will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Order your favorite Dutch Bros drink, and no matter what drink you choose, you can feel good that it is benefiting the Hope Fund, which supports more than 60 hospital programs partially or solely funded through philanthropy. The mission of Phoenix Children’s Hospital is to provide hope, healing and the best healthcare for children and their families.
“Dutch Bros knows how important it is to support the youth of our communities,” said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to partner with our customers and communities to make a difference for future generations.”
Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
All 36 Valley Dutch Bros locations are participating from open to close on Sept. 16. To find a location near you, visit dutchbros.com/locations.
