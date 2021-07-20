Situated in the foothills surrounding the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, residents in the North Phoenix ZIP Code of 85085 enjoy a suburban desert lifestyle. Part of the Deer Valley Unified School District (dvusd.org), the area is family friendly and offers easy access to shopping and dining, including at The Shops at Norterra (theshopsatnorterra.com), and outdoor recreation. |CST
Grab a Bite to Eat
Limón Urban Kitchen is a neighborhood restaurant that aims to provide everything guests need to sit back, relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Build your own street tacos, enjoy watching a favorite sports team and challenge friends and family to foosball, cornhole or giant connect four.
Breakfast classics include Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles Verdes and Chorizo con Papas. For lunch or dinner, in addition to the mix-and-match Taco Flight, try their specialty wings, Limon Taco Salad, Enchiladas Callejeras or the Roasted Jalapeno Burger, among many other options.
Location: 2750 W. Dove Valley Rd., Phoenix, 85085
Info: limonurbankitchen.com; 623.466.7500
