Situated in the foothills surrounding the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, residents in the North Phoenix ZIP Code of 85085 enjoy a suburban desert lifestyle. Part of the Deer Valley Unified School District (dvusd.org), the area is family friendly and offers easy access to shopping, dining, including at The Shops at Norterra (theshopsatnorterra.com), and outdoor recreation. |CST
Get Outdoors
The Sonoran Preserve comprises more than 9,600 acres in North Phoenix Three trailhead locations — Desert Vista, Desert Hills and Apache Wash — offer 36 miles of trails.
From the Apache Wash Trailhead, hit the Apache Wash Loop for an “Easy” rated 5.6-mile hike, or any other of the 12 trails with varying difficulty.
During Arizona’s warm weather months, Phoenix Park Rangers and the Phoenix Fire Department recommend hiking during the early morning or evening hours when it is cooler and there is more shade, reminding residents to, “Take a Hike. Do it Right.”
Location: Apache Wash Trailhead, 1600 E. Sonoran Desert Dr., Phoenix, 85085
Hours: 5am to 7pm (parking/entrance hours); 5am to 11pm (trail hours)
Info: phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/sonoran-preserve; 602.495.6939
