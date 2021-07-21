Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through Wednesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. * From Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. * An approaching weather system from the east will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through at least late Saturday. High rain rates and prolonged heavy rainfall will be capable of producing flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&