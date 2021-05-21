Just south of New River and west of Cave Creek, the 85086 ZIP code encompasses the communities of Anthem, Desert Hills and Tramonto, among others. The area offers a family-friendly suburban/desert lifestyle, with plenty of recreational opportunities. It is within the Deer Valley Unified School District, and with its proximity to freeways, plenty of shopping, dining, plus wide-open spaces and a mix of well-established community associations and HOA-free desert living, it is no wonder the area continues to attract new families. |CST
The median sale price is just over $515K. Recent sales range from a 2bd/2ba, 1,300 sq-ft home in the Tramonto community for just over $290K, to a 5bd/6ba, 8,246 sq-ft home at the base of Daisy Mountain in Anthem that sold for just over $2M. (Source: Redfin.com)
The Sonoran Preserve, in North Phoenix, comprises more than 9,600 acres. Three trailhead locations — Desert Vista, Desert Hills and Apache Wash — offer 36 miles of trails. The Desert Hills Trailhead is immediately adjacent to 85086, right off Carefree Highway at 7th Avenue.
Location: 705 W. Carefree Hwy. (Desert Hills Trailhead)
Parking/Entrance Hours: 5am–7pm
Trail Hours: 5am–11pm
Info: phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/sonoran-preserve
Take a step back in time to 1863–1912 Territorial Arizona at Pioneer Living History Museum. This sprawling, 90-acre, open-air museum is nestled in the black rock foothills of North Phoenix. Wander along paved pathways leading past 20 historic, 19th century buildings that form Pioneer Village. Explore the original homes of people who helped tame the Wild West. See the charming log cabin where the first senator of Arizona grew up. Look through the rifle ports of the “Flying V,” home to John Tewksbury, one of the victims of the tragic Pleasant Valley War. Admire antiques displayed in the reproduction Blacksmith Shop, Carpenter Shop, Dress Shop and more.
Location: 3901 W. Pioneer Rd., Phoenix
Hours: (Thru May 31) Monday–Tuesday, Closed; Wednesday–Friday, 10am–4pm; Saturday–Sunday, 9am–4pm
Info: 623.465.1052; pioneeraz.org
The Tennessee Grill wants every person who visits its restaurant to feel like family: “Our concept is based on serving three good meals a day. BBQ is our specialty, but you can find something on our menu for every member of the family. All our recipes are made with locally sourced ingredients. The chefs at Tennessee Grill specialize in crafting smoked meats and rubs.”
We especially enjoyed the House rubbed brisket (slow smoked with mesquite and pecan wood) with Bourbon BBQ Sauce — and the potato salad and beans on the side were perfection.
Location: 4220 W. Summit Walk Ct., Anthem
Info: 623.551.1500; thetennesseegrill.com
