The North Phoenix ZIP code 85027 encompasses the Deer Valley Airport and is a mix of quiet suburban neighborhoods, industrial parks and serene desert landscape. With close proximity to the Loop101, I-17 and major surface arteries, travel around the Valley is easily accessed.
The area is also surrounded by ample amenities, outdoor recreation opportunities and is served by the Deer Valley Unified School District. |CST
The median sale price in 85027 is $340K. Recent sales range from a 2bd/2ba, 966 sq.-ft. condo for $240K, to a 3bd/2ba, 1,293sq.-ft. home that sold for $405K. (Source: Redfin.com)
Part of the City of Phoenix Parks system, Paseo Highlands Park offers two lighted softball fields, lighted soccer field, basketball court and volleyball court, playgrounds, restrooms and picnic areas, grills, ramadas, and the Geolet A.C. Beuf Community Center.
Location: 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix 85027
Hours: 5:30am–10pm, daily
Info: www.phoenix.gov/parks; 602.262.6575 (Northwest Division office)
Arizona artist Mary Lucking merged community needs and history to create a series of elegant public art shade structures for three City of Phoenix Public Transit Park and Rides. Beginning with the 2011 “Take the Long Way Home” at the Happy Valley Park-and-Ride, at I-17 and Happy Valley Road, Lucking designed the waterjet-cut patterns of the shade panels to illustrate cars, bicycles, and buses traveling the curving mountain roads of North Phoenix.
Location: 24725 N. 29th Ave., Phoenix, 85027
Information: www.phoenix.gov/arts/public-art-program
Always on the hunt for excellent Chinese food? Lychee Kitchen offers that and more — whether dine-in, take-out or delivery. In addition to Chinese staples, the friendly family-owned and operated restaurant also boasts a variety of sushi and sashimi (served at the bar if you’d like to also enjoy a cocktail) and other delights. Lunch and happy hour specials are offered, as are party trays. Try the Crispy Honey Chicken, Mongolian Beef or House Rice Noodle Soup.
Location: 23450 N. 19th Ave., Suite 103, Phoenix, 85027
Info: www.lycheekitchen.com; 623.215.7792
Simple Machine Brewing opened in November 2019 with one goal: to brew simply delicious beer. The company name derives from the four main beer ingredients — water, yeast, barley and hops, the “simple machines that make great craft beer.” Located across from the Deer Valley Airport, the brewery is staffed by friendly, knowledgeable employees and offers a casual place to end the day. Darker beer fans will enjoy the “North Valley Stout,” and the “Old Merk” Scotch Ale is equally sippable. The “Coffee Crusher” Blonde Ale, a collaboration with Roastery of Cave Creek, is also delicious, and the gorgeous colored “Camper Red” Ale is on the list for our tasting team’s return trip.
Location: 701 W. Deer Valley Rd., Suite 1, Phoenix, 85027
Info: www.simplemachinebrewing.com; 623.469.9199
