Cave Creek Car Show Oct. 1
Kelly Mixerkmixer@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
The Cave Creek Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Admission for cars and spectators is free and 14 local businesses are participating in the event.
The Car Show is covering the 6300-7300 block of East Cave Creek Road, in downtown Cave Creek at the following designated businesses:
Local Jonny's
Big Earl's
Carefree Spirits Distillery
Frontier Town
The Grotto
Harold's
Extreme AZ
Mountain View Pub
The Road House
The Horny Toad
Janey's Coffee Co &Bodega
Fantastico's
Dairy Queen
American Legion
Specials and discounts will be available at various Locations.
Car and trucks of all makes and models will be on display, music, raffles for numerous door prizes and event T-shirts will be available.
There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Come early for Breakfast, stay for lunch for some good old-fashion hometown fun.
Written By
Kelly Mixerkmixer@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Weekly Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Currently in Phoenix
95°
Sunny
95° / 74°
4 PM
95°
5 PM
95°
6 PM
93°
7 PM
91°
8 PM
89°
Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2022 CITYSunTimes, 10645 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 200-413 Phoenix, AZ | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.