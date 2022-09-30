Cave Creek Car Show

The Cave Creek Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Admission for cars and spectators is free and 14 local businesses are participating in the event. 
 
The Car Show is covering the 6300-7300 block of East Cave Creek Road, in downtown Cave Creek at the following designated businesses:
 
Local Jonny's
Big Earl's 
Carefree Spirits Distillery
Frontier Town
The Grotto
Harold's 
Extreme AZ
Mountain View Pub
The Road House
The Horny Toad
Janey's Coffee Co &Bodega
Fantastico's
Dairy Queen
American Legion
 
Specials and discounts will be available at various Locations.
 
Car and trucks of all makes and models will be on display, music, raffles for numerous door prizes and event T-shirts will be available.
 
There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Come early for Breakfast, stay for lunch for some good old-fashion hometown fun.

