Stand-up comedian, actor and Arizona resident Rob Schneider, along with his 9-year-old daughter, Miranda, will be signing copies of their children’s book, “Meara’s Storytime Book” on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Butterfly Wonderland at Arizona Boardwalk. The book is part of the movie “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which opened Sept. 30 and stars the father-daughter duo and was filmed in-part at Butterfly Wonderland. The charming hardcover will be available for purchase and the Schneiders will be on-hand to greet fans and autograph copies.
“We are so grateful Rob and his family are big fans of Butterfly Wonderland and are delighted to host them for a book signing event,” said Dee Mangulins, executive director of Butterfly Wonderland. “It was thrilling to have scenes filmed in the Conservatory and be a part of this wonderful family movie. We hope everyone comes out to Butterfly Wonderland to meet Rob and Miranda, gets their book signed – and heads to 'Daddy Daughter Trip' to see Butterfly Wonderland up on the big screen.”
Schneider produces, directs and stars in “Daddy Daughter Trip” and filmed the entire movie in Arizona. Several of the state’s well-known landmarks play prominently in the movie including Butterfly Wonderland, where scenes were shot last summer. “Daddy Daughter Trip” debuted at Harkins Theaters on Sept. 30 and features a hybrid of live-action and animation that include characters that also fill the pages of “Meara’s Storytime Book.”
The family feature tells the story of Meara, a second grader (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) who dreams of a fun-filled spring break vacation her family can’t afford. Against the better judgement of her mom (Jackie Sandler) and with only coins in their pockets, her dreamer father (Schneider) decides to take her on a spring break trip anyway. After a series of misfortunate adventures, their vacation is saved when the duo meets a couple of famous travel bloggers (Monica Huarte and Migel Ángel Muñoz). Throughout her trip, little artist Meara sketches characters that are later made into a story book.
Outside of the film, Schneider worked to publish a hardcover book to accompany the movie release.
“'Meara’s Storytime Book' is an extension of ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ and is truly a keepsake of the movie,” said Schneider. “We so enjoyed making this movie in our new home state, Arizona, and love the beautiful scenes that were filmed at Butterfly Wonderland – a place that my family and I enjoy immensely. We are so proud of both the film and the book; we cannot wait to share them with everyone.”
Book signing of “Meara’s Storytime Book” by actors and father/daughter Rob and Miranda Schneider will be at Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop inside Butterfly Wonderland at Arizona Boardwalk.
The event is free; admission to Butterfly Wonderland is not required. Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop is located inside the lobby of Butterfly Wonderland. Books may be purchased at the book signing. The Schneiders will be meeting guests and signing books.
Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop will sell autographed copies of “Meara’s Storytime Book” outside of the book signing events, though copies are limited. Make plans to get a copy soon.
