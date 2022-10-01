Stand-up comedian, actor and Arizona resident Rob Schneider, along with his 9-year-old daughter, Miranda, will be signing copies of their children’s book, “Meara’s Storytime Book” on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Butterfly Wonderland at Arizona Boardwalk. The book is part of the movie “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which opened Sept. 30 and stars the father-daughter duo and was filmed in-part at Butterfly Wonderland. The charming hardcover will be available for purchase and the Schneiders will be on-hand to greet fans and autograph copies.