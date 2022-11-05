With the polo season ramping up and the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale today, Nov. 5, the Arizona Polo Club has announced the brand-new Scottsdale Polo Academy. Offering an opportunity to all ages, the academy is currently servicing the Valley of the Sun providing professional polo instructors who can teach and help advance the sport of polo in Arizona.
The Scottsdale Polo Academy is in the Cactus equestrian corridor at SandSpur Ranch, located at 12302 N. 93rd St. in Scottsdale. Additional locations may open with the growing demand. The mission of the academy is to give those interested in the sport a chance to learn polo in a safe and enjoyable environment.
Instructors with the Scottsdale Polo Academy represent the Arizona Club Polo when it takes on the Women’s All-Star Polo Team at Scottsdale’s Polo Party on Nov. 5. Polo enthusiasts are also encouraged to attend the event to see the club’s biggest stars Andres Camacho, Diego Florez, Martin Rincon and Natalie Camacho in action.
“Being a life-long horse enthusiast, I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic new group that is championing the exciting, international sport of polo in our area. I am looking forward to participating in my first season of polo this fall,” said Janet Salas, a member of the Scottsdale Polo Academy.
The Scottsdale Polo Academy officially kicked off the fall season Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and every Thursday thereafter. There will be an initial horseback riding evaluation to gauge the rider’s skill level. No experience is necessary and riders do not have to bring their own horse.
The goal of the academy is for students to learn safety, key riding and polo skills, all while having fun at the same time.
“This is an incredible opportunity to get good practical, hands-on polo instruction right here in Scottsdale. We promise to make it fun, easy and enjoyable for those who have always wanted to learn how to play,” said Martin Rincon, polo instructor at Scottsdale Polo Academy.
The Scottsdale Polo Academy joins an impressive list of other academies throughout teaching polo to aspiring players. Space is limited.
For more information on The Scottsdale Polo Academy, visit scottsdalepolo.com or to reserve your spot for Scottsdale Polo Academy by calling Diego Florez at 480-201-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.