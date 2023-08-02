The amazing thing about Arizona is how vastly different the landscape is whenever you drive just about an hour in any direction. There's the “beach” at Lake Havasu three hours away, the pine trees that cover Flagstaff to the red rocks in Sedona and more.
Road trip opportunities are endless in Arizona, it can be hard to choose where to go, where to stay and how to keep the expenses cheap. Here’s a weekend itinerary that’ll take you from the bustling city of Phoenix to tree-lined lakes and the badlands hills of Petrified Forest National Park.
Day 1: Mogollon Rim
If you’re starting in the Phoenix area, it’ll be about a two hour drive to the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center. The center is located on the edge of the Mogollon Rim on the south side of Highway 260 at Rim Road in Payson Arizona. It’s about 32 miles east of Payson and 27 miles west of Heber/Overgaard.
If you want some advice on where to head out to, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Whether you’re just looking for somewhere pretty to sit and relax or are looking to hike, go horseback riding, rock-climbing, fishing or boating, they have it all.
Our first stop after the Visitor’s Center was the Rim Lakes Vista Overlook, about a five minute drive away. The overlook offers absolutely stunning views of the rim. There’s a moderate rated, 4.2 mile trail that’s open year-round that allows you to fully take in the massive scale of the green, rugged terrain surrounding you.
Next, head to one of the acclaimed lakes that are along the Mogollon Rim. Some of the lakes require driving down unpaved roads so be sure to take that into consideration. Our choice was Bear Canyon Lake that’s about 13 miles from the overlook. It takes about 30 minutes to get to the lake and then you can hike down less than a mile to the lakefront. Be careful because the trail gets a little steep so make sure you have shoes with good grip.
Other popular lakes to hit include Woods Canyon Lake, Chevelon Canyon Lake, Green Valley Lake, Knoll Lake, Willow Springs Lake and Black Canyon Lake.
Accommodation: The Wigwam Motel
Next, head to your home for the night, the Wigwam Motel located at 811 W. Hopi Drive in Holbrook. A queen bed room at Wigwam is $99 a night and a double full room is $105 a night. The drive from the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center is just a little over an hour.
This motel chain was built during the 1930s and 1940s. As they say on their website, “the nostalgia of yesteryear’s adventures brings them back and gives them a piece of Western U.S. Culture they remember from their youth.” The Wigwam Motel is located along old route 66 in Holbrook.
Day 2: Petrified Forest National Park
From the Wigwam Motel, the south entrance to Petrified Forest National Park is located around 20 minutes away. The park charges $25 per car and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. There’s two entrances to the park, the north entrance off of Interstate 40 and the south entrance off of Highway 180. Entering through the south entrance you’ll be able to drive the 28 miles through the park and then hop on I-40 to head back to Phoenix.
Petrified Forest National Park is often overlooked since Arizona is home to the Grand Canyon, but this park is bursting with history. The petrified wood you see was formed 50 to 200 million years ago. The wood became crystalized as minerals and silica dissolved from volcanic ash and absorbed into the wood. These colorful, beautiful protected logs hold so many stories from millions of years that we get the chance to see for ourselves.
With just one full day in the park you’ll be able to see most of the top sights and hit the famous hikes. Here are some recommendations on where to go.
Painted Desert Overlooks
Puerco Pueblo
Blue Mesa (the one mile hike is a must)
Jasper Forest
Rainbow Forest Museum and Giant Logs Trail
Route 66 Alignment
Newspaper Rock
Agate Bridge
Crystal Forest (another beautiful one mile hike)
Long Logs and Agate House
Once you hit all the spots you want to see, it’s about a three and a half hour drive back to Phoenix.
What’s special about this road trip is that it takes you through so many different landscapes, showing you just a tiny glimpse into how diverse Arizona is.
For more information on Mogollon Rim, check out visitarizona.com/places/parks-monuments/mogollon-rim. To book a stay at the Wigwam Motel, visitsleepinawigwam.com and for more information on Petrified Forest National Park, visit nps.gov/pefo/index.htm.
