The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is bringing holiday magic to families this year as the classic tale comes to life like never before.
The show is the creation of Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, the innovators behind the hit Immersive Van Gogh exhibition seen by over 5 million people across North America.
Produced in partnership with Storywall Entertainment, Immersive Nutcracker is now premiering in 11 cities across North America this holiday season, including Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix (4301 N. Scottsdale Road). Tickets to the experiential retelling of a young girl’s magical Christmas Eve journey can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.
Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it.
Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of “The Nutcracker” from opening to finale. The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.
Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker” has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle” is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape.
“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” said producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”
Five fantasy-filled worlds await audiences in “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” lovingly designed by Storywall Entertainment’s creative and technical teams. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the brilliant animations; with young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan playing young Marie and her brother Fritz – all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor.
The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is a Storywall Entertainment production presented by Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums.
Storywall Entertainment, headquartered in Canada, has brought together the best creative professionals from around the world. “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle” is the first project from the company.
Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential entertainment multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive offers versatile spaces for creators to present their work while engaging audiences in unique art experiences that encourage dialogue and inspire new artistic creations.
Impact Museums operates a portfolio of groundbreaking, immersive experiences built around universal passions for art, entertainment and important social causes. The immersive studio develops original IP and licenses top tier IP to build unique, interactive experiences. It connects with audiences emotionally through great storytelling around the topics they care about passionately.
Tickets for The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle start at $29.99. Family packs are 10% off per ticket and must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more. For more information, visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
