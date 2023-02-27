In celebration of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP locations throughout the Valley will give away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes in hopes that customers will be buttered up to make a donation to Phoenix Children’s, the Valley’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., diners are encouraged to come in and donate any amount to Phoenix Children’s in appreciation for the free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
Since celebrating National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners. Help IHOP reach its goal this year of raising $50,000 for Phoenix Children’s, all while enjoying delicious syrupy goodness. It’s a win-win.
To find an IHOP location nearby, visit restaurants.ihop.com/en-us/.
Phoenix Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children’s mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families.
One of the nation’s leading pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children’s offers more than 70 family-centered care programs that are fully or partially funded by philanthropy. For more information, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.
