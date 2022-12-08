Ignite Hope, a candlelight walk that raises funds for Phoenix Children’s while showing the patients and their family that they are not alone, returns for its 11th year Saturday, Dec. 10.
The anticipated event combines a holiday candlelight walk to show support for families coping with illnesses or injuries during the holiday season and a brief program showcasing stories of hope. For many families across the Valley, the event has become an annual tradition and opportunity to give back to the local community.
All proceeds from participant fundraising efforts benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a critical source of funding for the areas of greatest need at the hospital.
The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. at North High School, located at 1101 E. Thomas Road in Central Phoenix. Starting at 3:30 p.m., Thomas Road will be closed eastbound from 7th Street to Phoenix Children’s and there will only be one westbound lane open, so participants and travelers should plan accordingly.
All registered walkers 4 years of age and older will receive battery-operated candles and commemorative t-shirts. Then, at 5:30 p.m., participants will begin the 1.1 mile route, shining their candlelight along the way.
The evening closes with a holiday carolers program starting at 6:10 p.m.
The Ignite Hope tradition began in 2012. Friends and family of then 15-year-old Phoenix Children’s patient Katie Wagner held a candlelight vigil outside her hospital window after she was diagnosed with cancer. Katie participated in the first Ignite Hope walk. Sadly, she died in September 2013. The candlelight tradition has lived on in her remembrance to brighten the lives of patients while marshaling community spirit by raising funds for Phoenix Children’s.
People can also participate in the virtual Ignite Hope walk for no cost and still view the main walk on Facebook Live. While virtual participants will not receive a shirt or candle, they can opt to purchase a pack of luminarias to set up around their home.
Pre-registration is $45 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Day of registration is $55 for adults and $15 for youth.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2,689 people have signed up to participate and have raised more than $419,000 out of the $550,000 goal.
For more information, to register by location or to donate to a participant, visit pchignitehope.com.
