Join Keep Phoenix Beautiful, the City of Phoenix, and their green partners as Desert Ridge Marketplace hosts the semi-annual I Recycle Phoenix Festival, Saturday, Oct. 16.

This free, drive-through event welcomes residents’ recyclable and donatable items including electronics, bicycles, non-perishable food and clothing, books and office/school supplies, housewares and more. Document shredding will also be available onsite.

Items Accepted:

  • Hard drives, laptops, computer towers, printers, cell phones, flat TV’s and monitors and other electronics (CRT monitors and TVs cannot be recycled here) will be accepted by Westech Recyclers
  • Personal documents to be shredded will be accepted by Security Data Destruction (Up to 5 boxes shredded for free. On-site shredding from start of the event until the truck is full. Any additional materials collected will be securely shredded offsite.)

Monetary or non-perishable food donations are accepted by Keep Phoenix Beautiful for additional boxes.

For more information, www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix

