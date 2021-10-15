Join Keep Phoenix Beautiful, the City of Phoenix, and their green partners as Desert Ridge Marketplace hosts the semi-annual I Recycle Phoenix Festival, Saturday, Oct. 16.
This free, drive-through event welcomes residents’ recyclable and donatable items including electronics, bicycles, non-perishable food and clothing, books and office/school supplies, housewares and more. Document shredding will also be available onsite.
Items Accepted:
- Hard drives, laptops, computer towers, printers, cell phones, flat TV’s and monitors and other electronics (CRT monitors and TVs cannot be recycled here) will be accepted by Westech Recyclers
- Bicycles will be accepted by Bike Saviors
- Non-perishable food, clothing, and personal care products will be accepted by Nourish Food & Clothing Bank (Click here for a Nourish’s wish list)
- Books, office and school supplies will be accepted by Treasures 4 Teachers
- Housewares will be accepted by T4T Thrift Shop (Click here for T4T’s donation list)
- Personal documents to be shredded will be accepted by Security Data Destruction (Up to 5 boxes shredded for free. On-site shredding from start of the event until the truck is full. Any additional materials collected will be securely shredded offsite.)
Monetary or non-perishable food donations are accepted by Keep Phoenix Beautiful for additional boxes.
For more information, www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix
